Fri Aug 23, 2024
Gordon Ramsay and family to star in docuseries 'Being Gordon Ramsay'

Gordon Ramsay and family to star in docuseries ‘Being Gordon Ramsay’
Renowned chef Gordon Ramsay is gearing up to release his debut Netflix docuseries. The show titled "Being Gordon Ramsay", will document his experiences leading up to the grand opening of his most ambitious restaurant in London.

Gordon Ramsay is preparing to open five distinct dining ventures within London's iconic 22 Bishopsgate, the city's tallest skyscraper. 

According to Netflix, the series, which spans nine months, will offer an exclusive look into Ramsay's life, showcasing how he manages his professional challenges while being a dedicated husband to Tana and a father to their six children.

The series is being produced by Studio Ramsay Global in collaboration with FOX Entertainment. Dionne Bromfield is set to direct, with Amanda Westwood, Deborah Sargeant, and Lisa Edwards taking on the roles of executive producers. Netflix has not yet revealed the show's release date.

