Theatre & Arts
Arts & Entertainment desk
Mon Nov 4, 2024 11:59 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 12:08 PM

Most Viewed

Theatre & Arts

Bangla Movement Theatre brings ‘Yoddha’ to London stage

Arts & Entertainment desk
Mon Nov 4, 2024 11:59 AM Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 12:08 PM
Bangla Movement Theatre brings ‘Joddha’ to London stage
Photo: Bangla Movement Theatre

Bangla Movement Theatre is set to present "Yoddha," a historical and imaginative tragedy that delves into the history of Mainamati. 

The premiere performance is scheduled for November 10 at 7:30pm local time at the Studio Theatre within the Brady Arts Centre in London. Dr Mukid Chowdhury has both written and directed the play.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Commenting on the production, Dr Chowdhury remarked, "The play focuses on the way personal ambitions operate as unseen forces, shaping inner thoughts and stirring concealed desires to an intense, almost dangerous level. At its core, the play examines the devastating effects of transgression and the repercussions that follow."

The ensemble cast of Yoddha features Arghya Biswas, Annur Alam, Arif Ahmed, Andy Leonard Dias, Kawsar Dalim, Kawsar Mia, Chandrakanta Kamari, Zainab Binte Saeed, Parvez Ahmed, Farzana Akhtar, Moinul Islam, Mohammad Talha Kibria, Mushfiqur Rahman, Mousumi Samanta, Ratan Das, Shahnaz Suma, Shuvra Kanti Das Sagar, Sadia Islam Saba, and Sanjid Kabir Sani.

Working behind the curtain on "Yoddha," Dr Hasneen Chowdhury leads the set design, with Sona Mia managing lighting, and Sahab-Uddin Ahmed Bacchu overseeing projection. 

I’ve lost a battle but will definitely win the war: Syed Jamil Ahmed
Read more

I’ve lost a battle but will definitely win the war: Syed Jamil Ahmed

The music for the production is crafted by Shakil Joy and Shaleen Rashid Esha, with instrumental support from Shubhajit Saha, Upagna Mira Das, and Shubhra Saha. Arghya Biswas leads the team, while Mithun Chandra Das serves as the producer, with backing from A Season of Bangla Drama.

Related topic:
Bangla Movement TheatreYoddhaMainamatiBrady Arts CentreLondonDr Mukid ChowdhuryArghya BiswasAnnur AlamArif AhmedAndy Leonard DiasKawsar DalimKawsar MiaChandrakanta KamariDr Hasneen Chowdhury
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

James Cameron's 'Avatar' sequel premieres 13 years after original

James Cameron's 'Avatar' sequel premieres 13 years after original

1y ago

Young Bangladeshi couple in London helps Shashi Tharoor, gets shout-out

2y ago

Classy Arsenal outgun Spurs to extend lead at the top

1y ago
Naquib Khan returns to stage with Souls after decades

Naquib Khan returns to stage with Souls after decades

1m ago
Gordon Ramsay and family to star in docuseries ‘Being Gordon Ramsay’

Gordon Ramsay and family to star in docuseries ‘Being Gordon Ramsay’

2m ago
তৈরি পোশাক
|অর্থনীতি

ঢাকা-কলকাতা এড়িয়ে মালদ্বীপ হয়ে পোশাক রপ্তানি করছে বাংলাদেশ

ব্যবসায়ীরা বলছেন—প্রচলিত পথ ঢাকা, কলকাতা, কলম্বো বা সিঙ্গাপুর দিয়ে পণ্য পাঠানো একদিকে যেমন ব্যয়বহুল অন্যদিকে সময় সাপেক্ষ।

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|শেয়ারবাজার

প্রতিষ্ঠানগুলোর ফাঁপা প্রতিশ্রুতিতে ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত পুঁজিবাজারে বিনিয়োগকারীরা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে