Bangla Movement Theatre brings ‘Yoddha’ to London stage

Bangla Movement Theatre is set to present "Yoddha," a historical and imaginative tragedy that delves into the history of Mainamati.

The premiere performance is scheduled for November 10 at 7:30pm local time at the Studio Theatre within the Brady Arts Centre in London. Dr Mukid Chowdhury has both written and directed the play.

Commenting on the production, Dr Chowdhury remarked, "The play focuses on the way personal ambitions operate as unseen forces, shaping inner thoughts and stirring concealed desires to an intense, almost dangerous level. At its core, the play examines the devastating effects of transgression and the repercussions that follow."

The ensemble cast of Yoddha features Arghya Biswas, Annur Alam, Arif Ahmed, Andy Leonard Dias, Kawsar Dalim, Kawsar Mia, Chandrakanta Kamari, Zainab Binte Saeed, Parvez Ahmed, Farzana Akhtar, Moinul Islam, Mohammad Talha Kibria, Mushfiqur Rahman, Mousumi Samanta, Ratan Das, Shahnaz Suma, Shuvra Kanti Das Sagar, Sadia Islam Saba, and Sanjid Kabir Sani.

Working behind the curtain on "Yoddha," Dr Hasneen Chowdhury leads the set design, with Sona Mia managing lighting, and Sahab-Uddin Ahmed Bacchu overseeing projection.

The music for the production is crafted by Shakil Joy and Shaleen Rashid Esha, with instrumental support from Shubhajit Saha, Upagna Mira Das, and Shubhra Saha. Arghya Biswas leads the team, while Mithun Chandra Das serves as the producer, with backing from A Season of Bangla Drama.