‘Megalopolis’ trailer out: Francis Coppola’s surreal fable

The much-anticipated trailer for Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis" was unveiled on Wednesday, featuring Adam Driver in the lead role.

The trailer kicks off with Coppola addressing critics who once gave negative reviews to his earlier films, such as "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now"—both of which later garnered widespread acclaim.

Photo: Collected

It appears as though Coppola is responding to the backlash "Megalopolis" faced after its Cannes premiere, urging viewers to form their own opinions rather than relying on reviews.

The much-anticipated movie is scheduled for release on September 27.

The trailer then introduces Adam Driver's character, who emerges as a god-like presence within this fantastical world, with a voiceover declaring it "an event like no other." The film is framed as "a fable," signaling that viewers should abandon any expectations of realism. Driver's character reveals his ambition to create "a city born of dreams," while facing disagreements from characters portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito and Shia LaBeouf. Nathalie Emmanuel's role seems to be that of his love interest, caught in the crossfire of differing ideologies, struggling to decide where her loyalties lie.

Photo: Collected

According to the YouTube description of the trailer, "Megalopolis" is portrayed as a "Roman Epic set in a reimagined Modern America." It suggests that Adam Driver's character, who appears to mirror Coppola, is a "visionary artiste" intent on creating a Utopian world, even as he grapples with pushback from those who disagree with his vision. This character seems to reflect Coppola's own outlook, as the voiceover speaks of the urgency of accomplishing great ambitions with time slipping away.

Coppola had been dreaming of making "Megalopolis" for decades, but it wasn't until a few years ago that the project finally took shape.

The filming began in 2022, facing several obstacles along the way. Reports suggested that the production exceeded its US $120 million budget, with crew members noting that Coppola's spontaneous ideas often led to repeated delays in the shooting schedule.

Additionally, allegations of sexual harassment arose during the filming of a club scene, where Coppola was accused of inappropriate behaviour, including touching and kissing models to "set the mood," according to a Variety report.

Coppola has denied these accusations, and the reports also mentioned that no intimacy coordinators were present during the filming.