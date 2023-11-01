Docu-series on John Lennon’s murder promises thorough research

A forthcoming TV docuseries on Apple TV+ will delve into the tragic murder of music legend John Lennon in 1980 and the subsequent investigation of his assailant, Mark David Chapman. This three-part series titled, "John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial", narrated by Kiefer Sutherland, is being described as "the most thoroughly researched examination of John Lennon's murder, which shocked and saddened the world".

The series will include never-before-seen footage, eyewitness testimonies, and crime scene photographs, along with interviews with key figures such as Chapman's psychiatrists, lawyers, detectives, and prosecutors. It will also feature accounts from individuals close to John Lennon, shedding light on the impact of this tragedy.

However, as of yet, the release date for the docuseries is unconfirmed.

The production team went to great lengths to gather information, including extensive Freedom of Information Act requests from various authorities in New York City, adding depth and authenticity to the documentary.

Photos: Collected

Notably, Yoko Ono, John Lennon's widow, did not participate in the documentary series and has refrained from commenting on its production.

Mark David Chapman's journey from Hawaii to New York, where he committed the crime in December 1980, is a chilling part of this story. He had even asked Lennon to sign a copy of the album "Double Fantasy" earlier that day. During his parole hearings, Chapman admitted to feeling conflicted about murdering on the day. "It wasn't all cold-blooded, but most of it was. I did try to tell myself to leave. I've got the album, take it home, show my wife, everything will be fine," Chapman said in 2012. "But I was so compelled to commit that murder that nothing would have dragged me away from that building."

In 2022, Chapman was denied parole for the 12th time, and Ono has reportedly advocated for his continued imprisonment. Chapman's eligibility for another parole review is set for 2024.