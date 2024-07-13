Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jul 13, 2024 08:01 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 13, 2024 08:40 PM

Most Viewed

Music

‘Laage Ura Dhura’ ranks fourth on YouTube's Top 100 chart

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jul 13, 2024 08:01 PM Last update on: Sat Jul 13, 2024 08:40 PM
‘Laage Ura Dhura’ ranks fourth on YouTube's Top 100 chart
Photo: Collected

"Laage Ura Dhura" created a storm all over social media when it was released on YouTube. From TikTok to Instagram, everybody seems to still be dancing to the tunes of Pritom Hasan and Debosrie Antara's song which has over 86 million views on YouTube, as of yet. 

Now the song has reached another milestone on YouTube, it has become the first ever Bengali song to enter the Global Top 100 chart on YouTube. "Laage Ura Dhura" is trending at number four on this chart and everybody involved with the film and music is super elated by the news.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Chorki shared the news on its Facebook page with the caption "'Laage Ura Dhura' has created a record for Bengali music milestones. A moment of pride for all of us."

"The chorus tune of this song is taken from the late Matal Rajjak Dewan's famous song "Morar Kokiley", which has been voiced by legends like Momtaz and Baby Naznin. There are many versions of this song available worldwide. This specific version was penned by Shorif Uddin. 

Toofan’s ‘Ura Dhura’ drops on Shakib’s silver jubilee in industry
Read more

Toofan’s ‘Ura Dhura’ drops on Shakib’s silver jubilee in industry

Released during Eid-ul-Azha, "Toofan" has been a major hit in Bangladesh, showing in more than 100 theatres including Star Cineplex, Blockbuster Cinemas, Lion Cinemas, and Modhumita. 

The movie stars Shakib Khan alongside India's Mimi Chakraborty and Bangladesh's Nabila, with significant roles played by Chanchal Chowdhury, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Gazi Rakayet, Salauddin Lavlu, and Gausul Alam Shaon. 

‘Laage Ura Dhura’ ranks fourth on YouTube's Top 100 chart
Mimi Chakraborty shared the news on her Instagram story.

Produced by Alpha-i Studios Limited, with digital partner Chorki and international distributor SVF, "Toofan" is making its mark both domestically and internationally.

 

Related topic:
Global 100 chart on YouTubelaage ura dhuraPritom HasanDebosrie AntaraShakib KhanRaihan RafiMimi ChakrabortyToofanfilms of 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Exciting lineup of Bengali films on the horizon

Exciting lineup of Bengali films on the horizon

2w ago
‘Ma Lo Ma’: Traditional folk meets modern beats in Coke Studio Bangla’s latest drop

‘Ma Lo Ma’: Traditional folk meets modern beats in Coke Studio Bangla’s latest drop

2m ago

'Toofan' recovered its investment in Bangladesh within days, unlike Bollywood films: Raihan Rafi

3d ago
Toofan movies ura dhura song teaser

‘Toofan’ drops ‘Ura Dhura’ teaser featuring Pritom Hasan

1m ago
‘Toofan’ trailer out: A glimpse into the dark world of a gangster

‘Toofan’ trailer out: A glimpse into the dark world of a gangster

3w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

কোটা সংস্কারের দাবিতে কাল রাষ্ট্রপতিকে স্মারকলিপি ও গণপদযাত্রা

সরকারি চাকরিতে কোটা সংস্কারের দাবিতে রাষ্ট্রপতি বরাবর স্মারকলিপি প্রদান এবং গণপদযাত্রা কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা করেছেন আন্দোলনকারী শিক্ষার্থীরা।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

ঢাকায় জলাবদ্ধতা: একদিনে বিদ্যুৎস্পৃষ্ট হয়ে ৪ জনের মৃত্যু

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification