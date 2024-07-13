‘Laage Ura Dhura’ ranks fourth on YouTube's Top 100 chart

"Laage Ura Dhura" created a storm all over social media when it was released on YouTube. From TikTok to Instagram, everybody seems to still be dancing to the tunes of Pritom Hasan and Debosrie Antara's song which has over 86 million views on YouTube, as of yet.

Now the song has reached another milestone on YouTube, it has become the first ever Bengali song to enter the Global Top 100 chart on YouTube. "Laage Ura Dhura" is trending at number four on this chart and everybody involved with the film and music is super elated by the news.

Chorki shared the news on its Facebook page with the caption "'Laage Ura Dhura' has created a record for Bengali music milestones. A moment of pride for all of us."

"The chorus tune of this song is taken from the late Matal Rajjak Dewan's famous song "Morar Kokiley", which has been voiced by legends like Momtaz and Baby Naznin. There are many versions of this song available worldwide. This specific version was penned by Shorif Uddin.

Released during Eid-ul-Azha, "Toofan" has been a major hit in Bangladesh, showing in more than 100 theatres including Star Cineplex, Blockbuster Cinemas, Lion Cinemas, and Modhumita.

The movie stars Shakib Khan alongside India's Mimi Chakraborty and Bangladesh's Nabila, with significant roles played by Chanchal Chowdhury, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Gazi Rakayet, Salauddin Lavlu, and Gausul Alam Shaon.

Mimi Chakraborty shared the news on her Instagram story.

Produced by Alpha-i Studios Limited, with digital partner Chorki and international distributor SVF, "Toofan" is making its mark both domestically and internationally.