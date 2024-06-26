Did 'Toofan' break all records for a Bangladeshi film?

Five months ago, the announcement of "Toofan" hinted at something extraordinary. A mega project of all sorts, directed by Raihan Rafi and starring superstar Shakib Khan for the first time, the film has now proven its promise. Released on Eid-ul-Azha, "Toofan" is creating a massive impact.

As an anticipated film, "Toofan" secured spots in all major multiplexes in the country, achieving remarkable records. Initially allotted 22 shows at various branches of Star Cineplex, audience demand pushed the number to 56, setting a new benchmark in Bangladeshi cinema, according to cinema officials.

Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, senior marketing officer at Star Cineplex, remarked, "No Bangladeshi film has received this many shows in our history. The audience is highly enthusiastic, coming in droves to watch the film with joy and excitement. This wave won't settle soon; it's turning into a tsunami."

The fervour for "Toofan" is also evident at Blockbuster Cinemas, with up to 17 shows daily. In Old Dhaka's Lion Cinemas, the film dominates with 10 daily screenings.

With no formal box office system in the country, exact earnings remain a mystery. However, producer Shahriar Shakil claims the film has broken revenue records. He stated that "Toofan" sold tickets worth BDT 12 million at Star Cineplex within two and a half days of release. Single-screen figures are still pending.

Raihan Rafi added that the film's first-week earnings from multiplexes surpassed all previous records for any film, Bangladeshi or otherwise. Star Cineplex officials confirmed show-related data but refrained from commenting on revenue.

Scenes of audience members dancing and celebrating to the film's songs are rare for Dhallywood movies, but "Toofan" has revived this vibrancy. Songs like "Lage Ura Dhura" and "Dushtu Kokil" have sparked such excitement that some theatres even witnessed vandalism due to ticket shortages. On June 18, frustrated fans at Modhumita Cinema Hall broke glass doors and poster displays, accusing the counter of black market ticket sales.

Additionally, "Toofan" brought back midnight showings, with screenings at 11 pm and midnight at cinemas in Mymensingh, Sirajganj, Syedpur, and Sylhet. Ali Akbar Sohag, manager of Jessore's Monihar, the largest cinema hall in the country, reported, "As an Eid release, 'Toofan' is doing very well. We're seeing almost full houses on holidays, which is unusual for our large theatre."

For a month, "Toofan" dominated social media discussions, starting with the teaser featuring Shakib's fierce look and Chanchal's viral dialogues. The release of the song "Lage Uradhura" on May 28 created further buzz, trending on YouTube. The film's trailer and the 10-second preview of "Dushtu Kokil" continued the hype. Numerous reaction videos from local and international YouTube channels have flooded the internet, further amplifying the film's impact.

A special screening at Star Cineplex's Mirpur branch on Monday saw many stars and media personalities in attendance, including Arifin Shuvoo, Azizul Hakim, Afsana Ara Bindu, and more. A notable moment was when Shuvoo touched Shakib's feet, leading to an emotional embrace.

"Toofan '' is also set for international release. Shakib announced that the film would be dubbed in Hindi and released in India soon. Additionally, it will premiere in the US and Australia on June 28, with advance tickets already on sale. In the US, the film is distributed by Bioscope Films, and in Australia by Bongoj Films.