Sun Jul 7, 2024 05:43 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 7, 2024 05:50 PM

Tanjin Tisha starrer 'Narasundari' inspired by real-life barber

Photos: Collected

The recently aired drama "Narasundari", starring Tanjin Tisha, has garnered significant attention after its broadcast on Banglavision and subsequent release on their YouTube channel. The drama, based on a story by Ahmed Tawkir and directed by Rafat Mozumder Rinku, has been well-received by the audience.

The narrative, which centres around a strong female lead, has earned accolades for its portrayal of a woman barber, a role played by Tanjin Tisha. Known for her roles in Ahmed Tawkir's previous dramas "Putuler Shongshar" and "Rickshaw Girl", the actress once again impresses with her portrayal of a defiant character in "Narasundari".

Playwright Ahmed Tawkir shared that he was inspired by encountering a female barber in a remote area of Barishal. This real-life inspiration formed the basis for the drama's plot. He emphasised the importance of highlighting the need for human efforts over gender divisions to bring about societal change. 

He added, "As a storyteller, I always strive to depict the real people who are an inseparable part of our society."

The drama features a stellar cast including Sharif Siraj, Raunak Ripon, Naresh Vuiyan, Momena Chowdhury, Nusrat Jahan Nodi, Abrar, Mozumder Shimul, Anwar, Ashif Hossain, and more.

Tanjin Tisha Narasundari director Rafat Mozumder Rinku Ahmed Tawkir
