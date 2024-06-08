How Tanjin Tisha became a barber

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

After her father's passing, Bonnhi, a young college graduate, is abruptly mandated to take up his profession to support her family. She takes up scissors and razors in the village bazaar, riding her father's old bicycle to take her late father's spot as a barber. Initially, she fights an uphill battle as the villagers are reluctant to let her do the job. Although the villagers grow accustomed to her skills, her family still becomes the victim of chronic discrimination, eventually forcing them to leave the area. 

In search of a better life, they move to the city, where Bonnhi attempts to find work at a salon. Her journey as a female barber introduces new challenges and struggles — this narrative so far sheds light on the upcoming drama titled "Noroshundori", with Tanjin Tisha donning the lead role. The shooting of the drama began last Tuesday in Kaliganj."

Previously, Tisha received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of numerous female-centric characters in productions such as "Putuler Shongshar", "Rickshaw Girl", "Biker Girl", "Security Girl", and "I am Divorced".

Tanjin Tisha, reflecting on her role in the drama "Noroshundori", stated, "It's undeniable that women still face safety concerns in our society. Work is work, and both men and women are equally capable. However, certain jobs, such as barbering in rural areas, remain challenging for women due to societal barriers, making it difficult for them to be accepted in this field."

Tanjin Tisha further remarked, "The plot of the drama 'Noroshundori' is unique to me, and so is my character." She mentioned that she has been filming for two days and expects a few more days of shooting. Additionally, she expressed her passion for working on women's rights and stories about their struggles, stating, "I believe the project can turn out to be groundbreaking if executed well and it will bring a fresh perspective to my career."

The actress had to put in a lot of effort to prepare herself for the character. Prior to the shoot, she immersed herself in learning hair-cutting and shaving techniques by spending time in small salons and roadside shops. She shared, "I went to Moghbazar and Karwan Bazar, spending hours at roadside barbers observing their work. I aimed to master the techniques of holding scissors to shaving."

The director, Rafat Mozumder, stated that filming took place for two consecutive days, with plans to resume work on Saturday. 

The drama "Noroshundori", written by Ahmed Tawkir, also features performances by Momena Chowdhury, Naresh Bhuiyan, Sharif Siraj, and Raunak Ripon, among others. 

The drama is set to air on a private TV channel during this upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

