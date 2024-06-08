TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jun 8, 2024 12:44 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 8, 2024 12:50 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Kartik Aaryan declines renewal of fairness cream endorsement

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jun 8, 2024 12:44 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 8, 2024 12:50 PM
Kartik Aaryan declines renewal of fairness cream endorsement
Photo: Collected

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently keeping busy promoting his upcoming film "Chandu Champion", recently discussed his approach to brand endorsements. He mentioned that he had appeared in an advertisement for a fairness cream a few years back but chose to stop endorsing the brand after realising "that it could be wrong". 

Additionally, Kartik revealed that he has rejected offers from pan masala brands, which are commonly promoted by many leading male Bollywood celebrities.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Kartik Aaryan shared, "I did an ad for a face cream a long time ago but then I stopped it. I was not convinced by it. I did not renew it because then I understood that it could be wrong."

After the success of "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" in 2018, Kartik endorsed a product called 'Fair and Handsome,' aimed at men seeking fairer skin. Two years later, the product's name was changed to 'Glow and Handsome'.

‘Love that I am still around’: Mona Singh reflects on her 20-year career
Read more

‘Love that I am still around’: Mona Singh reflects on her 20-year career

Kartik Aaryan also revealed that he has been approached by numerous pan masala brands but has consistently declined their offers. "I have been offered a lot of brands that I have refused. Like those supari, pan masala brands. I don't relate to those things. And I try that as long as I can, I refuse these things," he admitted.

When questioned about fellow actors who endorse multiple such brands, Kartik stated, "I can't say who is right or wrong, everyone has their own way of thinking. But this doesn't fit my plans."

Stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Saif Ali Khan, and Mahesh Babu have all been associated with such brands. Akshay Kumar, too, was linked to one, but after facing severe criticism from his fans, he stepped away from such obligations.

Related topic:
Kartik Aaryan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Kartik, Kiara starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha' to hit theatres this June

1y ago
Fashion hits and misses at Filmfare Awards 2024

Fashion hits and misses at Filmfare Awards 2024

4m ago

Kartik Aaryan takes over Irrfan Khan’s role in new project

2m ago

Kartik, Kiara share teaser for ‘Pasoori’ remake featuring Arijit Singh 

11m ago

Tara Sutaria and Kartik Aaryan set to pair up in 'Aashiqui 3'

7m ago
|টি-টোয়েন্টি বিশ্বকাপ ২০২৪

২ উইকেটের জয়ে বিশ্বকাপ শুরু করল বাংলাদেশ

২ উইকেটের জয়ে বিশ্বকাপ শুরু করল বাংলাদেশ 

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

কদমতলীতে জাল টাকার কারখানায় ডিবির অভিযান, মূলহোতা আটক

২৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification