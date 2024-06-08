Kartik Aaryan declines renewal of fairness cream endorsement

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently keeping busy promoting his upcoming film "Chandu Champion", recently discussed his approach to brand endorsements. He mentioned that he had appeared in an advertisement for a fairness cream a few years back but chose to stop endorsing the brand after realising "that it could be wrong".

Additionally, Kartik revealed that he has rejected offers from pan masala brands, which are commonly promoted by many leading male Bollywood celebrities.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Kartik Aaryan shared, "I did an ad for a face cream a long time ago but then I stopped it. I was not convinced by it. I did not renew it because then I understood that it could be wrong."

After the success of "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" in 2018, Kartik endorsed a product called 'Fair and Handsome,' aimed at men seeking fairer skin. Two years later, the product's name was changed to 'Glow and Handsome'.

Kartik Aaryan also revealed that he has been approached by numerous pan masala brands but has consistently declined their offers. "I have been offered a lot of brands that I have refused. Like those supari, pan masala brands. I don't relate to those things. And I try that as long as I can, I refuse these things," he admitted.

When questioned about fellow actors who endorse multiple such brands, Kartik stated, "I can't say who is right or wrong, everyone has their own way of thinking. But this doesn't fit my plans."

Stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Saif Ali Khan, and Mahesh Babu have all been associated with such brands. Akshay Kumar, too, was linked to one, but after facing severe criticism from his fans, he stepped away from such obligations.