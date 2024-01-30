Fashion hits and misses at Filmfare Awards 2024

Young or old, the Filmfare award has wooed almost every actor and actress who has graced the silver screen. As one of the most coveted awards-function annually, celebrities look forward to bringing their most fashionable selves to the red carpet. The year 2024 was no different.

From veteran actors like Deepti Naval, Karishma Kapoor, and Shefali Shah, to rising stars such as Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri and everything in between, viewers saw a delightful kaleidoscope of colours, bling and going trends. Men's fashion too, had its day under the sun (or stars, should we say?) at this event, complete with sheer fabric and embellishments befitting the glam quotient of the overall event. Pulled back hair was all the rage on the red carpet, and the sequins game was strong. Saris won majorly, proving yet again that nothing beats traditional wear when it comes to formal occasions. Fitted silhouettes were favoured over loose fits and darker, more prominent makeup over nude makeovers.

As mostly every star brought their A-game to the evening, here's a look at who did it best and shone the brightest on this glitzy night.

Alia Bhatt

Basking in the glory of consistent success, the Rocky and Rani actress stole hearts in an off-shoulder ivory white dress. With gold embellishments on the bodice, a dainty cinched waist, and a simple choker and heels, the fashion stars definitely aligned for Alia this particular evening.

Kareena

All these years in Bollywood and it seems as if Kareena can do no wrong when it comes to fashion. In a maroon satin sari with statement gold patterns, Kareena made a very strong case for traditional wear. She wore a halter neck blouse to go with it and long, dangling earrings. A simple updo completed her mesmerising look.

Karan Johar

In a heavily embellished black velvet suit and pants, Karan Johar definitely made a splash at the Filmfare awards, albeit a clumsy one. The ill-fitted outfit bulked up his torso unnaturally and overall failed to impress, despite, or perhaps because of, its overdone bling factor. You can do better, KJo, we believe in you!

Sara Ali Khan

If there's one person who did bling correctly at the Filmfare awards this year, it was Sara Ali Khan. In a striking body-hugging black gown with a fiery red slit along the side, the actress used sequins to her power and ended up hogging all the attention for it.

Triptii Dimri

If sequins are our topic of conversation, Triptii Dimri's metallic dress cannot go without a mention. A bold, silver gown with a unique bralette bodice and a train for additional drama, Triptii's dress checked all the right boxes.

Janhvi Kapoor

Turning up the heat in a navy blue, sheer, off-shoulder gown was Janhvi Kapoor. With a fitted silhouette, floral patterns and simple jewellery, the actress was the perfect balance of sexy and sweet.

Kartik Aryan

Dapper as always, Kartik took to the red carpet in a trim suit, defying tradition with a turtleneck inner. His uncomplicated all-blue ensemble is testimony to the fact that simple and subtle will forever rule the fashion charts.