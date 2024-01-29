Filmfare Awards 2024: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and ‘12th Fail’ win big

The Filmfare Awards made a comeback to recognise outstanding performances and filmmaking excellence in the Hindi film industry. This year, the two-day celebration in Gujarat commenced with a curtain raiser, setting the stage for the Filmfare Awards ceremony.

The event was hosted by Karan Johar and showcased performances by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, and others.

Alia Bhatt bagged the Best Actress award for "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", Ranbir Kapoor earned the Best Actor title for "Animal," and Vikrant Massey's "12th Fail" won the Best Film of 2023 title.

Here's the list of the winners:

Best Film (Popular) - "12th Fail"

Best Film (Critics) - "Joram"

Best Director - Vidhu Vinod Chopra for "12th Fail"

Best Actor In A Leading Role - Ranbir Kapoor for "Animal"

Best Actor (Critics) - Vikrant Massey for "12th Fail"

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Alia Bhatt for "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani"

Best Actress Critics - Rani Mukerji for "Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway", Shefali Shah for "Three of Us"

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Vicky Kaushal for "Dunki"

Best Actress In a Supporting Role - Shabana Azmi for "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani."

Best Lyrics- Amitabh Bhattacharya for 'Tere Vaaste' from "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke"

Best Music Album - "Animal" (Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshwardhan Rameshwar, Gurinder Seagal)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Bhupinder Babbal for 'Arjan Vailly' from "Animal")

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shilpa Rao for 'Besharam Rang' from "Pathaan"

Best Story - Amit Rao for "OMG 2"

Best Screenplay - Vidhu Vinod Chopra for "12th Fail"

Best Dialogue - Ishita Moitra for "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani"