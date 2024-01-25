TV & Film
Thu Jan 25, 2024
Last update on: Thu Jan 25, 2024 05:13 PM

'Animal' OTT release: Legal dispute resolved, release date confirmed

Photo: Collected

After an intense legal battle, the creators of "Animal" have successfully secured its release on Netflix. The dispute between co-producers, CINE 1 Studios Private Limited and T-Series, was amicably resolved, focusing on alleged contractual breaches.

Both parties formally informed the Delhi High Court of their mutual agreement, clearing the path for the film's premiere on the Netflix platform on January 26.

CINE 1 Studios attempted to postpone the OTT launch, asserting that T-Series, also recognised as Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited, had violated the contract. The agreement outlined equal ownership and specific rights, which T-Series purportedly neglected. The disagreement encompassed unauthorised movie releases, expenditures on production and promotion, and a perceived absence of consultation.

The resolution surfaced on January 22, as senior advocates representing both parties confirmed reaching a settlement. They mutually decided to submit this agreement to the court for acknowledgment. Justice Sanjeev Narula of the Delhi High Court acknowledged this development, and the case is scheduled to be revisited on January 24.

Additional claims by CINE 1 Studios contended that T-Series engaged in financial misconduct. They accused T-Series of withholding revenue and failing to disclose production costs. CINE 1 also emphasised T-Series' lapse in consultation for promotional activities, encompassing pre-teaser and trailer releases, credit acknowledgments, censor certification, and marketing strategies.

T-Series responded to these allegations by countering the claims. Their lawyer, Amit Sibal, accused CINE 1 of concealing a crucial document, purportedly indicating CINE 1 relinquishing film rights for Rs 2.2 crore. In response, CINE 1's advocate, Sandeep Sethi, labeled the document as forged.

‘Animal’ OTT release delayed over dispute

According to multiple media reports, Netflix is set to release an extended cut of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Bollywood movie. In a previous interview, the director expressed regret for removing approximately 8-10 minutes of the film during its theatrical release. He indicated that he was in the process of re-editing the movie specifically for Netflix. Now, it appears that the scenes previously omitted will be included in the OTT version.

