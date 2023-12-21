Karanvir Bohra, who portrayed the original 'Animal', defends Ranbir's film

Netizens are drawing comparisons between Karanvir Bohra's portrayal of Viraj Dobriyal in the 2011 drama "Saubhagyavati Bhava" and Ranbir Kapoor's character in the film "Animal." Viral memes on social media reflect this comparison. Bohra acknowledges the overwhelming love for his character and the creation of humorous memes, emphasizing the audience's continued affection.

Despite criticism regarding the glorification of toxic alpha-male figures, the film "Animal" is proving successful at the box office, indicating widespread viewership and appreciation. Bohra argues that the film's popularity stems from its portrayal of the harsh realities of the world. He notes that a decade ago, the success of Viraj's character was attributed to its reflection of real-life personalities.

Addressing concerns about normalizing toxic behavior, Bohra contends that criticizing such portrayals denies the truth. He believes there's no right or wrong in depicting certain stories in cinema, emphasizing the subjective nature of art. Bohra expresses his willingness to depict misogynistic characters but draws a personal line at explicit content.

Bohra clarifies that the intention is not to promote harmful messages or influence people to emulate such characters. He trusts that modern women are discerning enough to resist misogyny. He sees movies like "Animal" as essential for addressing societal issues and illustrating the consequences of wrongdoing. He cites an example from the film where Rashmika Mandanna's character responds appropriately to infidelity, providing guidance to women facing similar situations.

Reflecting on his own shows, Bohra highlights their positive impact, particularly in raising awareness about domestic violence. He emphasizes that films and shows serve the dual purpose of entertainment and social awareness, urging audiences to consume them with this perspective.