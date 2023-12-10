‘Animal’ box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor breaks his own record

Ranbir Kapoor has broken his own record with his fierce performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Animal".

The film has crossed Rs 600 crore gross mark worldwide, it has notably became a record-breaker for Ranbir. Surpassing the success of "Sanju", "Animal" now stands as his top-grossing film.

After a blockbuster first week following its release on December 1, the action-packed film "Animal", led by Ranbir Kapoor, kicked off the second week on a strong note. According to a report by Sacnilk.com, it has now become the actor's highest-grossing movie worldwide, surpassing the lifetime collection of Rs 588 crore gross set by his film "Sanju".

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, "Sanju", a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt's life, featured a star-studded cast including Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, and Jim Sarbh.

Securing the third spot with Rs 431 crore, we find Ranbir's "Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva". The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, introduced the Indian audience to a new universe, the Astraverse. With key roles played by Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, the movie emerged as one of the top-grossing films of 2022. Additionally, actor Shah Rukh Khan made an impactful extended cameo appearance in the film.

The blockbuster with an adult rating has the potential to join the Rs 1000 crore club at the global box office. However, its fate hinges significantly on its performance during the Christmas weekend, coinciding with the releases of Shah Rukh Khan's "Dunki" and Prabhas' "Salaar".

"Animal" raked in Rs 563 crores globally during its first week. Following the second Friday (8th day) collection, the film recorded a staggering Rs 600..67 crore in worldwide business, according to the makers. This notable achievement positions it as the highest-grossing film for both director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor Rashmika Mandanna, surpassing the records set by "Kabir Singh" and "Pushpa: The Rise", respectively.

Alongside Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna take on lead roles in "Animal". Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for "Arjun Reddy" and "Kabir Singh", the film delves into the toxic relationship between a father and son. Anil portrays the emotionally distant father, while Ranbir embodies the role of the traumatized and enraged son.