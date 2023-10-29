Kangana on her way to 11 consecutive flops

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's career has encountered a roadblock considering she hasn't presented a hit film in the last eight years since movies like "Tanu Weds Manu", "Krrish 3" or "Queen". Her new film "Tejas" was released on Friday (October 27) which also might possibly be another unsuccessful endeavour.

The box office collection of the film on the first day of release was only Rs 1 crore 25 lakhs. On the other hand, the budget for the film is more than Rs 20 crore. However, since the budget is low, the feat of becoming a hit might not entirely be unachievable.

If "Tejas" fails, it will turn out to be Kangana's eleventh consecutive flop. Her last hit film "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" was released in 2015, with a budget of Rs 39 crores. It collected Rs 255 crores at the box office.

Since then films including "I Love NY", "Katti Batti", "Rangoon", "Simran", "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", "Mental Hai Kiya", "Panga", "Thalaivii", "Dhaakad" and "Chandramukhi 2" have all joined the list of unsuccessful ventures. Only "Manikarnika" saw some hope at the box office as its collection reached an amount close enough to budget.

Meanwhile, "Tejas" has been receiving more criticism after its release. India Today's review of the film said, "If you are a die-hard Kangana fan, watch the film no matter what I warn you. But if you are not a fan of her, then it is better not to watch this film."

The film "Tejas" has been directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Kangana played the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in it. Actors Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Veenah Naair, and Vishak Nair amongst others are featured in it.