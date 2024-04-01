BJP dissidents and royal families pose challenge to Kangana Ranaut's electoral debut in Mandi

In what promises to be a fiercely contested electoral battle, Bollywood actor turned-politician Kangana Ranaut faces hurdles in her debut Lok Sabha bid from the Mandi constituency, as influential dissidents within the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the formidable erstwhile royal families express discontent over her candidacy.

Maheshwar Singh, a prominent figure with a political lineage and former BJP state president, has openly questioned the party's decision to field Kangana Ranaut, citing her alleged lack of contribution. "Kangana has made no contribution to the party, and the people of Mandi have become vocal and are asking for a review of the decision on social media," Maheshwar Singh, a scion of the erstwhile royal family of Kullu, told PTI on Saturday.

"Talks are on with the BJP high command on reviewing their decision," he said, adding, "I was earlier promised the ticket".

Simultaneously, BJP dissidents, including former minister Ram Lal Markanda, have resigned from the party, citing grievances over ticket allocation. Markanda's departure, along with that of his supporters, underscores growing dissent within the party ranks, potentially affecting Kangana's electoral prospects.

The Mandi parliamentary constituency, comprising 17 assembly seats, presents a complex demographic landscape, with a significant proportion reserved for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes. Amidst this intricate political fabric, Kangana Ranaut launched her campaign with a roadshow and rally, aiming to garner support, according to an NDTV report.

However, challenges persist as influential figures like Maheshwar Singh, along with his son and other disaffected BJP leaders, convene to strategise against Kangana's candidacy. Their discontent raises doubts about party cohesion and the effectiveness of Kangana's outreach efforts.

The Congress, too, faces internal dynamics, with Pratibha Singh withdrawing from the race, initially citing unfavourable ground realities. However, the stance shifted following Kangana's nomination, with a commitment to follow the party's directives. The support for Kangana within the BJP comes notably from Khushal Thakur, a Kargil war hero who backs her candidacy, emphasising her potential appeal among ex-servicemen.

Kangana Ranaut, who addressed her first election meeting on Friday, called herself a "daughter and sister" of the people of Mandi and claimed she was constantly "bullied" for hailing from Himachal Pradesh.

"I have constructed a small Devi temple in my village and have built a house in Manali. I had struggled and worked hard to carve a niche for myself," Kangana Ranaut said.

"It is not that my father or husband is chief minister and I have joined politics," she said in an oblique attack on Pratibha Singh and Vikramaditya Singh who had earlier compared her to Sunny Deol, another actor-politician in the BJP camp who has been criticised for his alleged absence from his Lok Sabha constituency.