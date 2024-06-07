Kangana Ranaut claims political motivation in airport slapping incident, investigation underway

Meanwhile, Bollywood musician Vishal Dadlani says he'll offer work to the CISF personnel who slapped Kangana Ranaut as actress questions Bollywood's silence.

Indian actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has released a fresh statement on Thursday evening's slapping incident at the Chandigarh airport. During the security check, a female Indian Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer slapped Kangana, for her comments about the farmers' protests a couple of years ago.

Kangana released a video after the incident, assuring her followers that she was alright and unharmed. Now, the actor has shared another post on Instagram Stories about the incident.

Reposting a tweet that suggested that the CISF officer's act might be politically motivated, Kangana wrote, "This makes most sense to me. She strategically waited for me to cross her and in signature Khalistani style, quietly came from behind and hit my face without saying a word. When I asked why she did that, she looked away and started to speak to the phone cameras focused on her, hogging sudden public attention. Farmers' Laws have been repealed and they don't concern anyone anymore probably this was her way of joining Khalistani bandwagon, which is getting major political seats in Punjab."

Kangana Ranaut was slapped by an Indian CISF constable while she was headed to Delhi to attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), scheduled for tomorrow.

Taking cognisance of the incident Chandigarh Superintendent of Police (Detective) KS Sandhu arrived at Chandigarh airport and held a meeting with a CISF officer regarding the Kangana Ranaut incident. "CISF Commandant has called me, I am going to the airport for investigation. I will Commandant CISF and let you know," KS Sandhu said.

Meanwhile, India's Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini asserted that action will be taken against the accused. He said, "An investigation is underway and action will be taken against the accused. It is sad that a person involved in the security is involved in this. Whatever happened was wrong," reported Hindustan Times.

After the incident, Ranaut took to her social media account and asked how growing "extremism" and "terrorism" can be ended in Punjab.

"I am safe. I am perfectly fine. The incident took place during the security check. After I was done with the security check, a woman constable of the CISF waited for me to pass through the cabin. Later, she came from the side, hit me in the face and started abusing me", Ranaut said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"When I asked her why she did this, she told me that she [CISF official] had supported the farmers' protest. My [Kangana] question is how we end growing extremism and terrorism in Punjab", the newly elected BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, the CISF constable said that her mother was among the farmers holding a sit-in protest against the farm laws, which now have been repealed.

"She stated that the farmers are sitting there for Rs 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement..." she said.

The 15-month-long farmers' protest in India was held against the farm laws (now repealed) including other issues.

Meanwhile, popular Bollywood music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani has now reacted to the slap incident via his Instagram Stories. He said that he wants to 'ensure a job' for the CISF lady if any action is taken against her.

In his Instagram Stories, Vishal shared a video report of the incident and wrote in the caption, "I do not ever support violence, but I absolutely understand the need of this personnel's anger. If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it. Jai Hind. Jai Jawaan. Jai Kisaan."

Vishal shared a new set of Instagram Stories after the report of Kaur's suspension surfaced, where he wrote, "Those on Dungana's side, if she had said your Mother is 'available in Rs 100' what would you do?"

In a separate story, he also wrote: "Again if Kaur is removed from duty someone gets her in touch with me and I will ensure she is gainfully employed."