Kangana Ranaut slapped by security personnel at airport days after Lok Sabha victory

Indian actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut was reportedly slapped by a female Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Chandigarh airport today, according to several Indian media sources.

Sources indicate that the newly elected MP from Mandi was slapped during a security check after she allegedly pushed the security officer when asked to place her phone in the tray. Ranaut was en route to Delhi, departing on a Vistara flight at 3pm.

This incident occurred just days after Ranaut's victory in the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. According to the Election Commission website, the National Award-winning actor triumphed over Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh by a margin of 74,755 votes, securing 5,37,022 votes in her maiden political campaign.

Mandi's Lok Sabha seat had 10 candidates vying for it, with a voter turnout of 73.15 percent from a pool of 13,77,173 voters.

Expressing her gratitude on social media before her victory was officially announced, Ranaut wrote, "Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust... This victory belongs to all of you, this is the victory of your trust in [Indian] Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan and in the honour of Mandi."

She also captioned her post on X with "Mandi ki sansad."

Kangana Ranaut debuted in the film industry at the age of 17 with Anurag Basu's 2006 film "Gangster". She has since received acclaim for her roles in films such as "Queen", "Tanu Weds Manu", "Tanu Weds Manu Returns", "Manikarnika", "Fashion", and "Pangaa".

An ardent supporter of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ranaut has publicly endorsed Modi's government on various issues, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in 2019-20 and the farmers' protests. She was also invited to the grand consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram temple.