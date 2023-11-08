TV & Film
Prosenjit Chatterjee to direct film in Bollywood

Photos: Collected

Prosenjit Chatterjee, a veteran in the Tollywood industry, has had a remarkable career spanning several decades. His journey in Tollywood began in the early 1980s, and even today, he continues to share the screen with the younger generation of actors. Notably, he has also made a foray into Bollywood, where he received praise for his performances.

However, Prosenjit's passion for filmmaking still burns bright, as evidenced by his directorial venture in the late 1990s with the film "Purushottam", in which he co-starred alongside Debashree Roy. Following this project, he took a hiatus from directing.

After a considerable break, Prosenjit is now returning to filmmaking, this time in Bollywood, with the possibility of Kangana Ranaut playing a significant role, as reported by the media.

On his birthday, celebrated on September 30, Prosenjit made a noteworthy announcement about his intention to direct a new film. If everything goes as planned, he will be seen in front of the camera again soon. The upcoming film is expected to delve into the life and experiences of the legendary actress Noti Binodini, although the final title for the movie has yet to be confirmed.

Notably, director Pradeep Sarkar had previously laid the groundwork for this project, but his unfortunate passing in March of the current year led Prosenjit to take the reins of the film. Given that it will be produced in Hindi, the film's production will encompass various locations, with some scenes filmed in Mumbai and the majority of the shooting taking place in and around Kolkata.

While neither Prosenjit nor Kangana has officially commented on this news, their fans are already buzzing with anticipation about their potential collaboration.

In a related development, a Tollywood film centred on the life of Noti Binodini is also in the works, with Rukmini Maitra in the lead role and Dev as the producer. This project is directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

