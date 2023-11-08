Controversy surrounds Gal Gadot's screening of uncensored footage from October 7

Gal Gadot is facing criticism for her alleged involvement in organising a screening of uncensored footage related to the October 7 conflict between Israeli military and Hamas in Israel. The event, titled "Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre," is set to take place in the United States and will be attended by around 120 prominent Hollywood figures.

The footage, which was reportedly collected by the IDF, has already been shown to the UK journalists in London.

Oscar-winning director Guy Nattiv is said to have played a key role in bringing this film to the United States, with Gal Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, reportedly contributing to this effort. However, specific details about the screening date and the guest list have not been disclosed yet.

In the early morning of October 7, fighters affiliated with the armed wing of Hamas broke out of the Gaza Strip and launched a surprise attack on southern Israel.

At a small kibbutz, just 2km (1.2 miles) from Gaza, a community of about 200 people woke to blaring air raid sirens before Hamas fighters stormed the houses, killing 13 people in the process.

Earlier on November 8, top diplomats from the Group of Seven (G7) have called for "humanitarian pauses" in Israel's bombardment in order to deliver aid to desperate Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Following the news of Gal Gadot's involvement in the screening, there has been a strong reaction on social media, with some users expressing disappointment and calling for boycotts of celebrities attending the event.

Quds News Network posted the news about Gal's screening on X, following which users flooded the comment section slamming the actress. "oh her carreer is so over," one user said. "Boycott every celebrity who goes to this screening. Every single one of them," one user said, while another wrote, "And that's why I've never watched anything this IDF reserve soldier acted in."

"One of my fav actress turns into one of my hated actress," wrote one user. Another said, "not so Wonderwoman-like after all". "Please don't let her get away with this," said one user.