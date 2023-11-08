TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Nov 8, 2023 04:37 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 8, 2023 04:50 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Controversy surrounds Gal Gadot's screening of uncensored footage from October 7

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Nov 8, 2023 04:37 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 8, 2023 04:50 PM
Photo: Collected

Gal Gadot is facing criticism for her alleged involvement in organising a screening of uncensored footage related to the October 7 conflict between Israeli military and Hamas in Israel. The event, titled "Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre," is set to take place in the United States and will be attended by around 120 prominent Hollywood figures.

The footage, which was reportedly collected by the IDF, has already been shown to the UK journalists in London.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Oscar-winning director Guy Nattiv is said to have played a key role in bringing this film to the United States, with Gal Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, reportedly contributing to this effort. However, specific details about the screening date and the guest list have not been disclosed yet.

In the early morning of October 7, fighters affiliated with the armed wing of Hamas broke out of the Gaza Strip and launched a surprise attack on southern Israel.

Hollywood A-lister celebrities unite in open letter to Biden
Read more

Hollywood A-listers unite in open letter to Biden, urging ceasefire in Gaza

At a small kibbutz, just 2km (1.2 miles) from Gaza, a community of about 200 people woke to blaring air raid sirens before Hamas fighters stormed the houses, killing 13 people in the process.

Earlier on November 8, top diplomats from the Group of Seven (G7) have called for "humanitarian pauses" in Israel's bombardment in order to deliver aid to desperate Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Following the news of Gal Gadot's involvement in the screening, there has been a strong reaction on social media, with some users expressing disappointment and calling for boycotts of celebrities attending the event.

Read more

Angelina Jolie takes strong stance against Israel's brutality

Quds News Network posted the news about Gal's screening on X, following which users flooded the comment section slamming the actress. "oh her carreer is so over," one user said. "Boycott every celebrity who goes to this screening. Every single one of them," one user said, while another wrote, "And that's why I've never watched anything this IDF reserve soldier acted in."

"One of my fav actress turns into one of my hated actress," wrote one user. Another said, "not so Wonderwoman-like after all". "Please don't let her get away with this," said one user.

 

Related topic:
Gal Gadotpalestine war
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 3' is not in development

Alia Bhatt

Alia stuns as Keya in first look for ‘Heart of Stone’

'Wonder Woman' returning for 2019 movie sequel

‘Batman v Superman' flies high at top of box office

Alia Bhatt enroute to Netflix’s Tudum festival

Alia Bhatt enroute to Netflix’s Tudum festival

আমার এলাকার মানুষের কষ্ট নাই, ৩ বার করে লিপস্টিক লাগাচ্ছে: বাণিজ্যমন্ত্রী
|রাজনীতি

মন্ত্রীর এলাকার মানুষ কষ্টে নেই, সারা দেশের অবস্থা আলাদা

‘আজকে থেকে ২০ বছর আগে আমার এলাকায় ১০টা মোটরসাইকেল ছিল, ২০০১ সালে আমি প্রথম ভোট করি। আজকে হাজার হাজার মোটরসাইকেল।’

৮ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

‘বিএনপির সন্ত্রাসীরা গ্রেপ্তার এড়াতে আত্মগোপনে থেকে গুমের মিথ্যা অভিযোগ করছে’

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
X