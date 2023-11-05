Hollywood A-listers unite in open letter to Biden, urging ceasefire in Gaza

TV & Film
Hollywood A-lister celebrities unite in open letter to Biden
Photos: Collected

Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and a group of prominent artists have united to write an open letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to take action in the midst of the ongoing crisis in Gaza. In a show of solidarity and a call for peace, the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Zayn Malik, Bella Hadid, and many others joined this initiative, which is reported to be supported by organisations Oxfam America and ActionAid USA.

The heartfelt letter begins with a plea to President Biden: "Dear President Biden, we come together as artists and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Israel and Palestine."

It continues, "We ask that, as President of the United States, you and the US Congress call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost. More than 5,000 people have been killed in the last week and a half—a number any person of conscience knows is catastrophic. We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity, and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians."

The open letter has attracted a diverse group of signatories, demonstrating the widespread concern for the situation in Gaza and the urgent need for a ceasefire. In addition to the aforementioned celebrities, the list of artistes who have put their names to this letter includes Anoushka Shankar, Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Channing Tatum, Drake, Dua Lipa, Joaquin Phoenix, Joe Alwyn, Kristen Stewart, Michael Moore, and Sarah Jones, amongst others.

Selena Gomez's involvement in this initiative comes after a brief social media hiatus, during which she declared, "I am taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I'm done. I do not support any of what's going on." This decision followed criticism she received for her initial response to the conflict between Palestine and Israel. In a statement that she made on social media, Selena expressed her profound sadness at the ongoing violence and conflict, emphasising the importance of protecting all people, especially children. She urged that "violence needs to be stopped for good" and revealed that having a sister had made her more aware of the harsh realities faced by people in conflict zones.

The open letter from these prominent figures in the entertainment industry serves as a powerful call to action, demonstrating the urgency of the situation in Gaza and the need for global leaders to work towards a peaceful resolution and an end to the loss of innocent lives. It remains to be seen how President Biden and the US Congress will respond to this heartfelt plea for a ceasefire in the region.

