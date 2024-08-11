Bollywood stars urge interim govt to protect minorities in Bangladesh

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has expressed deep concern over the alleged attacks on Hindu communities in various parts of Bangladesh following the resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The attacks targeted homes, businesses, and places of worship, leaving the actress "devastated" by the news.

In reports by several Indian newspapers, Preity Zinta was described as being "shattered" by the violence. She called for the interim government to take "appropriate action" to stop such atrocities.

In a post on X, Preity wrote, "I am devastated and heartbroken by the violence against minorities in Bangladesh. People are being killed, homes are being looted, and places of worship are being vandalized. I hope the new government will take the necessary steps to stop this violence and protect the people. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims in Bangladesh."

Preity is not alone in her concerns. Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam also voiced his worries about the safety of Hindu communities in Bangladesh. In a social media post, he urged the Indian government to facilitate the return of Indian nationals living in Bangladesh.

Sonu Nigam stated, "Efforts should be made to bring them back to India so they can live safely."

Additionally, actress Raveena Tandon commented on the situation in Bangladesh, saying, "My condolences to those affected. The violence must stop immediately. World leaders, especially India, must stand against these acts."

Raveena stressed the importance of global unity in defending human rights and dignity, urging, "This is not the time to remain silent."

Among the first Bollywood celebrities to speak out on this issue was actress Sonam Kapoor. On Facebook, Sonam expressed her shock, saying, "What is happening in Bangladesh is truly terrifying."

She added, "Let us all pray for the people of Bangladesh."

Meanwhile, actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, in an interview with NDTV, commented on former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's decision to seek refuge in India after the unrest. Kangana remarked, "India is a true friend to all neighbouring Muslim nations."

She continued, "We are proud and honoured that a leader from Bangladesh feels safe in India."

At the same time, actor Adil Hussain posted on X, "The scenes from Bangladesh's films and videos are truly heartbreaking. The attacks on minority communities and ordinary citizens are shocking."

In addition to Bollywood stars, actors from the Bengali film industry, including Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Idhika Paul, Sreelekha Mitra, Swastika Mukherjee, and Dipak Adhikari Dev, among others, have also spoken out on social media about the situation in Bangladesh.