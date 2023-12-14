Sonu Nigam breaks silence on controversy over plagiarism accusations

Days after Pakistani singer Omer Nadeem accused Sonu Nigam of plagiarising his song, a controversy that unfolded on social media, the renowned Indian singer has broken his silence. The dispute began when fans pointed out striking similarities between Sonu Nigam's latest release, "Sun Zara", and a composition by Omer Nadeem from 2009 titled "Aye Khuda".

Indian Singer Sonu Nigam and Pakistani singer Omer Nadeem. Photos: Collected

Sonu Nigam took to Instagram to address the allegations, acknowledging the similarities and extending a heartfelt apology to Omer Nadeem. In his post, Nigam clarified that the resemblance between the two songs was unintentional and purely coincidental. He explained, "Just so you all know, I have nothing to do with this. I was requested to do the song by KRK (Kamaal R Khan), who is my neighbour in Dubai. And then couldn't refuse him, even though I don't sing for everyone. If I had heard Omer's version, I would have never sung it."

Omer Nadeem responded to Sonu's post, emphasising that he never accused the Indian singer of intentional wrongdoing. He expressed admiration for Sonu Nigam's work, stating, "I've grown up listening to your songs and have learned a lot from you. I am your huge fan. Love you!" Omer redirected the focus away from the individuals involved in the controversy and onto matters that truly matter.

Further interactions between the two artistes took place in Hindi, where Sonu apologised for not having heard Omer's song earlier and praised its exceptional quality. Omer reciprocated the appreciation, expressing gratitude for the acknowledgment from a singer as melodious and versatile as Sonu Nigam.

The controversy centers around "Sun Zara", released on December 2 in collaboration with DJ Sheizwood and Kamaal R Khan for T-Series. Omer Nadeem pointed out the alleged similarities between the two songs, with fans noting that the credits for "Sun Zara" made no mention of Omer, amplifying accusations of plagiarism. Despite the initial dispute, the exchange between the two artistes on social media has taken a positive turn, with mutual respect and admiration prevailing.