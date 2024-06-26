Music
Artistes from India, Pakistan honour Runa Laila’s 60-year musical journey

Photos: Collected

Runa Laila, a legendary figure in the Bangladeshi music industry, has captivated audiences not only in Bangladesh, but throughout the Indian subcontinent. Her timeless hits have resonated with millions, and her influence extends far beyond her homeland.

This globally acclaimed artiste, honoured with the coveted Independence Award, is cherished across three countries for her musical legacy. On June 24, Runa Laila marked six decades in the music industry, a milestone celebrated by many.

Runa Laila's journey began 60 years ago, and over the years, she has performed in 18 different languages, enchanting the hearts of billions. Her contributions have elevated Bangladesh to a distinctive level of international recognition. To commemorate her 60th year in music, prominent artistes from India and Pakistan sent heartfelt messages to the legendary singer.

Pakistani classical singer, songwriter, and composer Shafqat Amanat Ali expressed his admiration, saying, "Hi Runa Ji. I congratulate you on your 60 glorious years in music. You have mesmerized generations. I have been a fan since the first time I heard your melodious voice. I wish you all the best."

Indian singer Sonu Nigam, who shared the judge's panel with Runa Laila on Zee TV's talent show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, said, "Runa Laila Ji, congratulations on 60 years in the music industry of this subcontinent and the world. What a momentous feat! You are a living embodiment of virtue, character, and beauty. It was my privilege to know you and work with you. Greetings on your special day. The world loves you, I love you, and all music lovers love you!"

Another Indian playback, bhajan, and ghazal legend, Hariharan, shared his sentiments: "I have been a fan and friend of Runa Laila Ji for years. I cherish this friendship. All the very best!"

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas also conveyed his wishes: "This message is for my very dear friend, Runa Laila, a living legend of Pakistan and Bangladesh. May you continue to bless us with your melodious singing and make the world as beautiful as you are. Love from Pakistan, we love you!"

These artistes expressed their felicitations through a compiled video, which was presented to Runa Laila during a program arranged by Channel i on the eve of her 60th year in music.

 

