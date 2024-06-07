Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh lend voices to Chanchal Chowdhury starrer film

Popular Indian singers Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh have lent their voices to the film "Padatik", starring Chanchal Chowdhury. As per reports, the song will be released tomorrow. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film is a biopic of the eminent subcontinental filmmaker Mrinal Sen.

Chanchal Chowdhury shared this information on his social handle, saying that the song titled "Tu Zinda Hain" will be revealed tomorrow at 10am as part of a surprise promotional campaign before the film's release.

On May 14, the teaser of the film was released which shed light on how Srijit portrays Mrinal Sen in it.

From the teaser, it can be inferred that "Padatik" depicts the story of Mrinal Sen's journey from childhood to becoming a filmmaker, including his professional and personal life. This biopic showcases how Mrinal Sen became a filmmaker and subsequently chose cinema as a medium to speak for the people — depicting their struggles, existence, and stories of survival and loss on celluloid. These stories have been acclaimed in the global cinema arena.

The shooting of the film began somewhat secretly on January 15 last year and took place in several locations, including Kolkata and Mumbai. Some scenes were also shot outside India.

Last year marked the birth centenary of Mrinal Sen and to pay tribute to him, Srijit Mukherji initiated directing "Padatik" based on the life, work, and times of the late filmmaker. Besides Chanchal Chowdhury, the film features performances by Monami Ghosh, Jeetu Kamal, and many others.