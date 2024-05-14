Chanchal starrer biopic’s teaser drops today marking Mrinal Sen’s birthday

The much-anticipated teaser of acclaimed Indian filmmaker Srijit Mukherji's directorial film "Padatik", has been dropped on the occasion of Mrinal Sen's 101th birthday today (May 14).

The biopic film, based on the life of legendary Bengali filmmaker Mrinal Sen features prominent Bangladeshi actor Chanchal Chowdhury as its lead. The actor, at different times, had already unveiled the captivating look of his character in this highly anticipated biographical film on legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen.

In the 1 minute and 37 seconds long black and white teaser, posted on Big Screen Production's official YouTube channel, Chanchal seems to brilliantly catch the essence and significance of playing the filmmaker in his most turbulent, struggling phases amidst different political upheavals of his filmmaking career.

Video of Padatik | Teaser | Mrinal Sen Biopic | Srijit Mukherji | Chanchal Chowdhury | Monami Ghosh |

The teaser begins with a funeral march of a massive crowd around a wreath-adorned casket presumably carrying Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore. The teaser signifies a cultural shift following Tagore's death. Mrinal Sen used to be called the "experimental genius" and it was quoted in the teaser as well to signify the filmmaking journey of the maestro.

For nearly a century, the Bengali filmmaker Mrinal Sen has navigated through a tumultuous backdrop of historical upheavals, including mass famine, the partition of his homeland, and the rise of right-wing nationalism. In contrast to his refined contemporary Satyajit Ray, Sen embraced "rough edges" in his films, rejecting formal refinement for a more ambiguous and open-ended approach.

Against this backdrop, the film is likely to explore the uncertainties of his life through his work, viewing creation as inherently inconclusive and how Mrinal rose above it.

Alongside Chanchal Chowdhury, Monami Ghosh, Jeetu Kamal, and Korak Samanta play important characters in the film. The music of the film has been arranged by Indraadip Dasgupta

When Chanchal previously shared photos of his first look as Mrinal Sen, he stated, "At first, I was surprised to see the picture... is it Mrinal Sen or me!!! It took a while to realize the truth, but it also felt a lot better. What a wonderful work by makeup artiste Somnath Kundu."

Coinciding with the centenary celebration of Mrinal Sen's birth last year, the prestigious magazine, Variety, featured an exclusive interview with Chanchal Chowdhury, director Srijit Mukherji, and producer Ferdousul Hasan, showcasing the remarkable picture of Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen.

At that time, with deep sadness over his father's demise, Chanchal Chowdhury could reveal that he had successfully completed filming for the upcoming biography.

Director Srijit Mukherji's vision for "Padatik" is a heartfelt tribute to the eminent filmmaker Mrinal Sen for his momentous birth centenary. Chanchal further expressed his gratitude and appreciation for being chosen to portray this challenging role, acknowledging the immense responsibility that comes with depicting the inner essence of such a legendary figure.

However, In the interview with Variety, he emphasised that merely resembling Mrinal Sen physically was not enough for a biopic of this magnitude. The actor aimed to delve into the depths of Mrinal Sen's persona, striving to capture his essence and portray his character with utmost authenticity.

Mrinal Sen, revered as one of the most accomplished directors of New Indian Cinema, stood as a distinct alternative to mainstream commercial films. After a glorious journey in the world of cinema, Mrinal Sen passed away on December 30, 2018, in Kolkata, at the age of 95. He left behind a profound legacy and a trail of masterpieces that continue to inspire generations.

Chanchal Chowdhury's extraordinary transformation and dedication in "Padatik" are poised to captivate audiences, offering a glimpse into the life and artistry of the legendary Mrinal Sen.