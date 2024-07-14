Chanchal's 'Padatik' to premiere simultaneously in Bangladesh and India

The much anticipated Srijit Mukherji directorial film, "Padatik", based on the life of legendary Bengali filmmaker Mrinal Sen, is set to premier in India and Bangladesh on the same day.

Prominent Indian director Srijit Mukherji has directed the biopic celebrating the centenary of the iconic filmmaker Mrinal Sen, featuring Bangladeshi actor Chanchal Chowdhury in the lead role.

The film is set for an August 15 release in West Bengal, coinciding with India's Independence Day. In a significant move, Jaaz Multimedia has announced that "Padatik" will also be released in Bangladesh on the same day.

Abdul Aziz, head of Jaaz Multimedia, confirmed the synchronised release, stating, "We have finalised discussions with the production company and applied to the Ministry of Information for necessary permissions." This marks another collaboration between Jaaz and Friends Communication, who previously partnered on the film 'Hubba'."

Chanchal Chowdhury portrays Mrinal Sen in both his youth and later years, with Korak Samanta playing the teenage Sen. Chanchal described the role as particularly challenging due to Mrinal Sen's distinctive personality. The filming was emotionally charged for Chanchal, as he began shooting shortly after the death of his father.

Monami Ghosh stars as Geeta Sen, Mrinal's wife, while Samrat Chakraborty plays their son, Kunal Sen. The film's second song, sung by Sahana Bajpaie, will be released tomorrow, following the successful first track, "Tu Zinda Hai," performed by Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh.

Mrinal Sen, a prominent Indian-Bengali filmmaker, started his career after studying physics in Calcutta. He worked as a journalist, medicine salesman, and sound technician before joining the Indian People's Theatre Association in the mid-1940s, aligning with Marxist politics.

Sen's debut film, "Raat Bhore" (1956), marked the beginning of his prolific career. He gained national acclaim with the comedy "Bhuvan Shome" (1969), influenced by Italian neorealism and Satyajit Ray. By the 1970s, Sen used more symbolism and allegory in his politically committed works. His film "The Case Is Closed" (1982) won the Jury Prize at the 1983 Cannes Film Festival.