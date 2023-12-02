Chanchal Chowdhury starrer 'Padatik' headed to IFFK

The Srijit Mukherjee directorial biopic "Padatik", based on the legendary Bengali filmmaker Mrinal Sen is being widely discussed where Chanchal Chowdhury takes on the mantle of portraying Sen. Premiering at the London Indian Film Festival in October, the film amassed high praise, particularly for Chanchal's performance.

Following its success, the film is scheduled to be screened at the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) as a part of the 'India Cinema Now' section, alongside other notable films from different Indian states. This festival, organised by the Kerala state government in India, provides a platform to showcase diverse cinematic works.

This year commemorates the birth centenary of Mrinal Sen, and the biopic "Padatik" was created as a tribute, exploring the late director's life, work, and the era he lived in.

West Bengal actress Monami Ghosh will assume the role of Mrinal's wife, Geeta Sen, in the film, which is currently awaiting release.