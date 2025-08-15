Zahid Hasan’s comeback proves why he’s one of the greats: Chanchal Chowdhury

Renowned Bangladeshi actor Chanchal Chowdhury has built a career in which almost every film he has worked on has been met with a warm audience reception. His latest project, "Utshob", has continued that streak of success.

Chanchal first captured viewers' hearts as Sonai in "Monpura", a performance that marked the start of his journey on the big screen—a journey still going strong. His portrayal of Misir Ali in "Debi" earned him widespread praise. "Aynabaji" proved to be another milestone, with both the film and his performance creating a major buzz among audiences.

His work in "Hawa" also drew high acclaim, and during that period, he even made an impression on viewers in Kolkata. Another title, "Moner Manush", further cemented his reputation.

The hype around his recent Eid release "Utshob" has yet to fade. The film enjoyed an extended run in cinemas, with some moviegoers unable to get tickets due to high demand. Now streaming on OTT platforms, "Utshob" continues to find fresh audiences.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Chanchal reflected on the film's success.

"When a movie has a strong story, skilled performances, and a director who truly invests in it, a beautiful result is inevitable. Audiences will come. For 'Utshob', the turnout in theatres was incredible."

He noted, "'Utshob's' publicity spread largely through word of mouth, which is the best kind of promotion for any film, as one viewer's recommendation often leads another to watch it."

Recalling the release period, Chanchal said he visited numerous theatres, "I saw children arriving hand-in-hand with their parents, and elderly people in the audience as well. It's been a long time since I've witnessed such joy and excitement."

For him, the film's charm lies in its simplicity. "'Utshob' delivers pure entertainment and unfiltered joy. Our journey with this film has been delightful, which is why audiences embraced it."

Speaking about his co-star Zahid Hasan, Chanchal recalled the latter's unmatched popularity when they first started acting.

"After a break from acting, Zahid Hasan returned and reminded everyone why he's among the best. His ability to make people laugh and cry is remarkable. He refuses to take sole credit, always saying, 'It wouldn't have been possible without all of you.'"

Chanchal also praised the film's ensemble cast—Afsana Mimi, Jaya Ahsan, Aupee Karim, Sadia Ayman, and Soumya—emphasising that everyone delivered strong performances.

About director Tanim Noor, he remarked, "For a film to work, you have to assign the right roles to the right people, which is exactly what he did. None of us worried about whether our parts were big or small—we all worked with sincerity and heart."

When asked about being "lucky" with his film choices, Chanchal acknowledged luck played a role but stressed that hard work and careful decision-making are equally important.

"I choose projects with intention—focusing on the story, the character, and the director. Out of a hundred scripts, maybe only two or three truly stand out. You have to use your experience to select wisely. When my work feels right, I think—this is the standard I must maintain."

Currently, Chanchal is in Kolkata preparing for his next project—a film by Bratya Basu, set to begin shooting in October. Titled "Shekor", the film is adapted from two short stories by Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay, with Chanchal playing one of the central roles.