Biopic on Kazi Nazrul Islam in the works in West Bengal

A biopic chronicling the life of the revolutionary poet Kazi Nazrul Islam has received official approval in Kolkata's film industry. The avant-garde project will be helmed by director Abdul Alim, with actor Kinjal Nanda slated to take on the mantle of the titular character of Nazrul on screen.

Kinjal opened up about this biopic to Anandabazar Online and expressed, "This marks the first biopic on Nazrul's life, aiming to encapsulate his entire journey. I'm genuinely enthusiastic about the golden opportunity that has come to my door. However, I'll be reviewing the scripts; the character itself is very challenging. The thought of getting to play the very name that echoed through the corridors of my childhood has not sunk in yet. I can however assert that the film transcends mere portrayal of Nazrul; it harbours depths and breadths beyond our conventional understanding of the legend."

"The film will feature Nazrul's entire course of life — from childhood to his demise. We are scheduled to begin filming this upcoming winter. The film boasts an abundance of 'prosthetic' makeup, and many historical figures will be vividly brought to life on screen," Kinjal added.

The variance in Nazrul's appearance compared to Kinjal's necessitates the use of prosthetics. Somnath Kundu will be in charge of Kinjal's transformation in the film.

Kinjal is presently thoroughly doing his research on Nazrul to do proper justice to the given character. "I've talked to the director and begun immersing myself in various books related to Kazi Nazrul Islam. Once the screenplay is finalised I'll discuss it with the screenwriter Sougata Basu. Besides, given our collective familiarity with Nazrul, embodying the character is proving to be quite challenging," he remarked.

Kharaj Mukhopadhyay is set to portray Fazlul Haque, while Kanchana Moitra will depict Biraja Sundari Devi, among other actors taking on special roles in the Nazrul biopic. Additionally, Kinjal hinted at the potential inclusion of Bangladeshi actors in the film.

According to reports, additional artistes are slated to join the cast such as Fazlur Rahman Babu to portray Ali Akbar Khan, and Shantilal Mukherjee to play Sajanikanta Das. However many casting decisions are still pending.

The involvement of Nazrul suggests that Rabindranath Tagore will also be referenced in the film. The production team is currently deliberating over who will portray the role of Tagore. Interestingly, there's speculation from insiders in Tollywood that Ranjit Mallick or Chiranjeet Chakraborty might be considered for the role. The final decision on this challenging role is eagerly anticipated.

Previously, Kinjal portrayed Binay Basu in the movie "8/12 Binay Badal Dinesh". When asked about taking on another biopic role, he noted, "After reviewing the script, I consented. It's evident that the film is being approached with great sincerity and attention to detail. Sougata da has crafted a commendable screenplay." However, Kinjal mentioned that the 'look set' for the film is yet to be decided.

Joy Sarkar is overseeing the musical direction of the film. The portrayal of Nazrul's life on screen is bound to be a formidable task. Hence, casting and other arrangements for the movie will persist in the coming months. The film has so far been titled "Kazi Nazrul Islam" and is being produced by JB Productions. Arghakamal Mitra is set to be the film editor.