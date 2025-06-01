Parambrata welcomes first child with wife Piya

Renowned Bengali actor and filmmaker Parambrata Chattopadhyay is now a father. His wife, Piya Chakraborty, welcomed a baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata today.

Sangbad Pratidin reported that both mother and child are doing well. The couple has since been flooded with warm wishes and congratulations from fans, well-wishers, and members of the entertainment industry.

Back in February this year, Parambrata hinted at the joyous news on social media, sharing that the couple was expecting a new addition to their family.

Parambrata and Pia tied the knot in a private ceremony in November 2023. Prior to their marriage, the duo had repeatedly described their bond as a strong friendship rather than a romantic relationship.

On the professional front, Parambrata has had a successful year, with films like "Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei" and "Killbill Society" making waves at the box office.