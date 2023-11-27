Parambrata Chatterjee wedding: Actor shares joyous moments on social media

Renowned actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee, known for his versatile roles in the Bengali film industry, recently exchanged vows in a private ceremony, embracing a new chapter in his life. The actor took to social media platforms to announce his marital bliss, sharing glimpses of the heartwarming moments from the wedding festivities.

The celebrated artist, recognised for his remarkable performances in movies like "Kahaani," "Baishe Srabon," and "Saturday Afternoon," revealed the happy news to his fans and followers across various social media platforms. The intimate affair was attended by close family members and a few friends, maintaining a low-profile celebration in adherence to privacy. As per the latest updates, Parambrata and Piya had a registry wedding at the former's Kolkata residence in the afternoon today.

Despite the private nature of the ceremony, the shared pictures radiated happiness, showcasing the couple's affection and joy as they embarked on this new journey together.

Chatterjee's fans flooded social media with heartfelt congratulatory messages, expressing delight and extending their best wishes for a lifetime of happiness and togetherness for the newlyweds.

Parambrata Chatterjee's wedding announcement and the heartwarming images have since garnered significant attention and warm wishes across various social media platforms, marking a momentous occasion for the talented artist and his newly-wedded partner.