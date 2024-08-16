Aparna Sen-Anjan Dutt starrer ‘Ei Raat Tomar Amar’ to release next month

"Ei Raat Tomar Amar", the Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt starrer film, is all set to be released next month.

Directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, another acclaimed actor-director, the film is slated for release on August 30 in West Bengal cinemas. Additionally, it has a consecutive release on the popular OTT platform Hoichoi.

This marks the third film collaboration between Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt, whose partnership has made a significant impact on Bengali cinema.

The title of the film evokes memories of a timeless song. Composed by Gauri Prasanna Mazumder and sung by the legendary Hemanta Mukherjee for the 1959 film "Deep Jwele Jai", the song has now inspired the story of this new film, produced by Hoichoi Studios.

According to several Indian media outlets, "Ei Raat Tomar Amar" tells the story of a couple who, despite spending their entire lives together, have left many words unsaid. Resentments, grievances, and a wealth of untold emotions linger within them, creating a fog of misunderstandings.

Then, on one fateful night, the floodgates of their hearts break open, and they find themselves pouring out everything that has remained hidden for years.

The film marks another on-screen collaboration between Aparna and Anjan, following their memorable roles in Srijit Mukherji's "Ek Je Chhilo Raja" and Aparna Sen's directed film "Yugant". In the former, they portrayed seasoned lawyers, Bhaskar Mukhopadhyay and Annapurna Basu. But this time, the chemistry is different—more intimate and layered.

Anjan Dutt took on a character older than his actual age, gaining weight for the role and undergoing a striking transformation with the help of makeup artist Somnath Kundu. Reportedly, the entire plot revolves around the characters of Anjan and Aparna, although director Parambrata also plays a significant role.

