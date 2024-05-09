Dhaka awaits concerts by Anjan Dutt and Black

Winter is generally considered to be the season of concerts in Bangladesh. However, lately, concerts featuring both local and international artists are being organized throughout the year. Tomorrow, Friday, Adventor Communications will be hosting the "Rock and Rhythm 4.0: Resurrection of Black" concert at the ICCB Expo Zone. The following day, May 11th, "Anjan in Dhaka Metropolis Vol. 2" will be held at the Dhaka Arena in Purbachal.

Black to perform with original lineup

All the current and former members of Black will come together on one stage as the main attraction of the "Rock and Rhythm 4.0: Resurrection of Black" concert. The band is returning to the stage with its original lineup to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Jon Kabir, Tahsan Khan, Khademul Jahan, and Mehmood Afridi Tony will be performing as Black after 19 years.

Tony has flown from Canada to join the reunion. The band members recently posed in the same way as they did in a 2003 photo, to recreate and stir nostalgic memories. Black fans are reminiscing on social media after seeing the photo.

Newcomers will be joining the original members of Black at the concert as new additions. The expedition dates back to 1998, with a trio comprising John Kabir, Jahan, and Tony. Miraj and Tahsan subsequently became part of the group. Later, Tahsan departed in 2004, followed by John Kabir in 2011. Apart from Black, the lineup for the event will feature performances by Oni Hasan, the Band Recall, Popeye Bangladesh, Faruk Bhai Project, Cryptic Fate, Old School, and others.

The concert will begin on Friday at 2:00 PM. Ticket pricing has been set at 1,000 taka (general) and 2,500 taka (front-row). Tickets can be purchased both online and at UOSO in Dhanmondi, Digger in Uttara, and Miklo Outlet located at 12 Mirpur.

Anjan Dutt in Dhaka for Mala's Birthday

"Mala'' is one of Anjan Dutta's most iconic songs. The song, with its lyrics ``Tomar jonglapader Dhakeshwari sari, tomar pishi phander jhumko kaaner dul, Aj baaro May tai sokal theke jonmodiner tora tora ful", has been linked to the emotions and love experienced by multiple generations.

For many, a sense of solitude is associated with the 12th of May, as both the birthday and Mala's departure are symbiotic with the day.

This year, Anjan Dutta has arranged to honour Mala's birthday in Dhaka on May 11, with a special concert at the Dhaka Arena in Purbachal. Following the concert, there will be a cake-cutting ceremony to honour the occasion.

The concert, titled "Anjan in Dhaka Metropolis Vol. 2," has been organised by Arclight Events. Additionally, band Kaktaal and singer Ahmed Hasan Sunny will accompany Anjan Dutt on stage.

The concert is scheduled to commence at 6:00 PM, with gates opening for attendees at 5:00 PM. Besides Arclight Events, Ascen and Jerkuniyam are the organizers of the concert.

Tickets for the concert are available for purchase on the Get Set Rock website in two tiers: General and VIP. The pricing stands at 1,500 Taka and 3,000 Taka respectively.

Anjan Dutt paid homage to the renowned filmmaker Mrinal Sen at the most recent Dhaka International Film Festival, by presenting his movie "Chalchitra Ekhon." Prior to this, Anjan Dutta performed in a concert titled "Anjan in Dhaka Metropolis" in September of the previous year.