Sudden trial of metro rail causes sufferings to commuters

An unannounced trial by metro rail authorities on the frequency of the service during the busy morning hours today caused immense sufferings to commuters.

As per the trial, the authorities operated trains every 15 minutes in the morning, according to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited Managing Director MAN Siddique.

He said on public holidays, when there are usually very few passengers, the authorities plan to run trains with a 15-minute break.

Meanwhile, Nazmul Islam Bhuiyan, deputy director (admin) of DMTCL, confirmed to The Daily Star that trains started to run on a normal schedule from 10:10am.

Currently, the metro operates with a 12-minute headway during off-peak hours and an 8-minute headway during peak hours.

Regarding the trial of new headway, no announcement was made beforehand.

In a Facebook post this morning, DMTCL said, "Due to unavoidable reasons, the metro rail will run on the headway for 15 minutes on 30/05/24. The next scheduled headway will be launched soon."

Commuters took to the Facebook group "Traffic Alert" to complain about the delay in the metro rail service in the morning.

The majority of posts addressed the irregularities of the services.

A few others expressed their frustrations for not being able to reach their destinations timely on a workday.