Metro rail: Govt cancels contract of MAN Siddique

The government today cancelled the contract of MAN Siddique, the managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, the implementing and operating agency of Dhaka metro rail.

The Road Transport and Highways Division issued a circular in this regard which will come into effect immediately.

The division has appointed Mohammad Abdur Rouf, an additional secretary who has been serving as the additional project director of Mass Rapid Transit Line-5 (northern route), as MAN Siddique's replacement.

Siddique, a former secretary, was appointed the managing director of the state-run company though a circular in October 2017 and he has been serving in the post since then.