Transport
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 15, 2024 09:10 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 09:53 AM

Most Viewed

Transport

Mirpur-10 metro station reopens

Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 15, 2024 09:10 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 09:53 AM
Photo: Abdullah Raja

Mirpur-10 metro station resumed operations this morning, almost three months after it was vandalised and consequently shut down in July.

Photo: Palash Khan

Mohammad Abdur Rouf, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, confirmed the information to The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Photo: Palash Khan

Unidentified individuals went on a rampage at Mirpur-10 and Kazipara metro stations on July 19, amid the student movement for quota reform, which later turned into a people's uprising that toppled the Sheikh Hasina-led government. Metro rail operations remained suspended for over a month afterwards.

Photo: Palash Khan

The then Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader had said reopening the metro stations would not be possible even in one year.

Although metro rail operations resumed on August 25, the two stations remained closed. The authority reopened Kazipara station on September 20.

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

চালু হলো মিরপুর-১০ মেট্রো স্টেশন

ভাঙচুর করায় বন্ধ থাকা কাজীপাড়া স্টেশন গত ২০ সেপ্টেম্বর এবং মিরপুর-১০ স্টেশনটি আজ খুলে দেওয়া হলো।

১১ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

ফরিদপুরে ২ বাসের মুখোমুখি সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৫, আহত ১৫

১ ঘণ্টা আগে