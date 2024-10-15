Mirpur-10 metro station reopens

Mirpur-10 metro station resumed operations this morning, almost three months after it was vandalised and consequently shut down in July.

Photo: Palash Khan

Mohammad Abdur Rouf, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, confirmed the information to The Daily Star.

Photo: Palash Khan

Unidentified individuals went on a rampage at Mirpur-10 and Kazipara metro stations on July 19, amid the student movement for quota reform, which later turned into a people's uprising that toppled the Sheikh Hasina-led government. Metro rail operations remained suspended for over a month afterwards.

Photo: Palash Khan

The then Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader had said reopening the metro stations would not be possible even in one year.

Although metro rail operations resumed on August 25, the two stations remained closed. The authority reopened Kazipara station on September 20.