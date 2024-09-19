Kazipara metro station to resume operations tomorrow

Operations of Kazipara Metro Rail Station will resume tomorrow (Friday), DMTCL Managing Director Mohammad Abdur Rouf said today.

The official made the announcement at a press briefing at the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd headquarters in the capital today.

He added that from this Friday (September 20) the metro rail will start running on weekly holidays.

During the complete shutdown programme of the anti-discrimination students movement, miscreants vandalised Mirpur-10 and Kazipara stations in the evening of July 19. Since then, Kazipara metro station remained closed as the station was badly damaged in the attacks. However, operation at the Mirpur-10 station remains closed.