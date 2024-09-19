Transport
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 19, 2024 03:28 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 04:40 PM

Transport

Kazipara metro station to resume operations tomorrow

metro rail service resumes after suspension
Photo: Star

Operations of Kazipara Metro Rail Station will resume tomorrow (Friday), DMTCL Managing Director Mohammad Abdur Rouf said today.

metro rail service resumes after suspension
Metro rail to run on Fridays from Sept 20

The official made the announcement at a press briefing at the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd headquarters in the capital today.

He added that from this Friday (September 20) the metro rail will start running on weekly holidays.

During the complete shutdown programme of the anti-discrimination students movement, miscreants vandalised Mirpur-10 and Kazipara stations in the evening of July 19. Since then, Kazipara metro station remained closed as the station was badly damaged in the attacks. However, operation at the Mirpur-10 station remains closed.

Mirpur-10, Kazipara metro stations: Mindless destruction leaves them in ruins

 

push notification