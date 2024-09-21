Metro launches Friday operations

Dhaka Metro Rail launched its Friday service from yesterday. It will run from 3:30pm to 9:40pm on Fridays, confirmed Khondaker Ehteshamul Kabir, company secretary of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).

"We launched the services from the Uttara end at 3:30pm today [yesterday]," Nasir added. DMTCL issued an order in this regard on Tuesday.

On Fridays, trains will leave Uttara North Station for Motijheel between 3:30pm and 9:00pm every Friday.

Trains from Motijheel to Uttara North will be available from 3:50pm to 9:40pm on Fridays.

Besides, the Kazipara station was also opened to public yesterday more than two months after being damaged on July 19 during the quota reform movement.

However, the Mirpur-10 station will remain closed, and authorities have not provided a possible reopening date.

Unidentified people went on a rampage at Mirpur-10 and Kazipara metro stations on July 19 amid the student movement for quota reform, which later turned into a people's uprising and ousted the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

The then Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader had said the reopening of metro stations is not possible within even a year.

Following the ouster of the AL government, metro rail operations resumed on August 25, but the two stations remained closed.

Authorities have prepared the Kazipara station by bringing some equipment from Mirpur-10 station and DMTCL training centre, alongside using some local equipment.