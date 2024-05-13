Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon May 13, 2024
Last update on: Mon May 13, 2024 05:10 PM

Oni Hasan to host guitar clinic with Ershad Zaman, Mizan Rahman in Dhaka

Oni Hasan to host guitar clinic with Ershad Zaman, Mizan Rahman in Dhaka
Guitarist Oni Hasan returned to the Dhaka stage after nearly a decade. Earlier on Friday, he rocked the audience at the "Rock and Rhythm 4.0: Resurrection of Black" concert in the capital. Now, the prodigal musician is set to share his musical journey at "Guitar Clinic with Oni Hasan".

Organised by Mavix Global, the show will feature a guitar session with Oni Hasan at the Liberation War Museum on Thursday afternoon (May 16); alongside a musical rendezvous. 

Rock n’ Rhythm 4: Mired in chaos, overcome with emotion

According to the organisers, Oni Hasan will share his insights on guitar for about two hours, following a live guitar jamming session alongside Artcell's former lead guitarist Ershad Zaman, and other popular guitarists from Bangladesh. Furthermore, the musicians will pay tribute to the legendary late musician Ayub Bacchu. 

In the concluding session, Mizan Rahman, former vocalist of Warfaze, and Oni will perform in an unplugged acoustic session. Music enthusiasts can avail of tickets on the website of Get Set Rock.

