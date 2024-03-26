Music
Ayub Bachchu’s song ‘Shadhinota’ to release today

Photos: Collected

Marking the 54th Independence Day, veteran singer Rafiqul Alam has released a song titled "Shadhinota". The song, originally recorded in 2005, was penned and tuned by late musician and Bangladesh rock legend Ayub Bachchu.

Rafiqul Alam, who is often referred to as Bangladesh's Van Halen (American rock legend), said that he voiced the song back in 2005 at Ayub Bachchu's insistence, but for some reason, it wasn't released until now.

Reminiscing about the context of the song and his time with the late musician Rafiqul, he said, "In 2005, we were working on another song, and the idea of singing this particular song together kept coming back. After much discussion, one day, Ayub suddenly sang this song to me and said, 'Brother, you should sing this song.' But unfortunately, the song didn't happen. Besides, the sudden departure of Ayub Bachchu was also very painful. However, we are now finally releasing the song."

Rafiqul's son, a musician himself, Farshid Alam arranged the music for the song. This marks the first time Farshid has worked on any of his father's songs. 

Regarding the song, he said "In Ayub Bachchu's composition, the tonality of Western and Eastern aspects, are always balanced. But I feel he hasn't done that in this case. Since my father sang the song, he seems to have underestimated the Western aspect. That's why the task wasn't easy for me either. I hope I have done justice to the song. It would have been very nice if I could have played this arrangement to Ayub Bachchu once."

The song was reportedly released on Rafiqul Alam's YouTube channel on Independence Day (March 26) today.

On October 18, 2018, Ayub Bachchu, one of the most successful rock musicians in Bangla band music, passed away.

push notification