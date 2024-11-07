Delhi sees Hasina as a former PM

Says Indian foreign ministry spokesperson

India yesterday said it considers Sheikh Hasina as a former prime minister of Bangladesh.

"We have repeatedly said that she [Hasina] is a former prime minister, that is where it stands," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told the weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

He made the remarks after an Indian journalist pointed out that the Awami League in its congratulatory statement to Donald Trump described Hasina as "Bangladesh PM". The journalist wanted to know if India considers Hasina a former PM or a "PM in exile".

On the recent events in Chattogram, he said "extremists" were behind the recent "attacks on Hindus and their properties". He urged the Bangladesh government to take action against the perpetrators and strong measures to ensure the safety of the minorities.

Jaiswal claimed there have been "incendiary" social media posts targeting the Hindus that triggered "the attacks" in Chittagong. "It is understood that extremists are behind the incidents," he added.

In Chattogram, police on Tuesday took a trader into custody after a mob attacked and vandalised his shop on Hazari Lane over a Facebook post.

The man allegedly made the post criticising ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), a Hindu religious organisation. It sparked anger among the local Hindus, said police and local sources.

Locals attacked the trader and when law enforcers went there to rescue him, the crowd hurled brick chunks and chemicals at them injuring nine policemen and five army personnel.

At least five locals were also injured when security forces charged truncheons to disperse the mob.

On Wednesday, Kotwali police arrested 49 people in this regard.