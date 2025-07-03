Contempt of court: Hasina jailed for 6 months

In its first verdict against the ex-PM, ICT observes she intimidated July victims, prosecutors, judges

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 yesterday sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to six months' simple imprisonment for contempt of court over remarks she made during a phone conversation with a local leader, which the tribunal deemed obstruction to justice.

A three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, handed down the verdict after hearing arguments from the prosecution, defence, and amicus curiae.

Shakil Akanda Bulbul, the local leader, was sentenced to two months in prison for his role in the conversation with Hasina.

The sentence will take effect once the convicts surrender before the court or are arrested by law enforcers.

Since Hasina fled the country, this was the first punishment handed down against her.

In the audio clip, Hasina is allegedly heard telling former Gobindaganj upazila chairman Shakil Akanda Bulbul, "I have had 227 cases filed against me, so I have received a licence to kill 227 people."

The tribunal said such a comment from a former prime minister and leader of a major political party could intimidate victims, investigators, prosecutors, judges, and staff of the tribunal and witnesses of cases of crimes against humanity committed during last year's July uprising.

The former premier is facing at least three cases at the ICT-1. She and her two top aides have already been charged with five counts of crimes against humanity for murder, attempted murder, torture, and use of lethal weapons, superior command responsibility, among others.

"This is a clear threat, and it prejudices the case," the tribunal noted in its order.

During the hearing, Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam told the tribunal that the audio clip was forensically examined and authenticated. The conversation between Hasina and Shakil lasted about 40 minutes.

At one stage of the hearing, the audio call recording featuring Hasina was played in the court.

Justice Shofiul Alam Mahmood asked whether the accused said anything specifically targeting tribunal officials?

In response, Tajul said there were three kinds of threats evident in the conversation: against the complainants of July's uprising cases; against investigators of the tribunal; and against witnesses of cases.

Investigators told the tribunal that the call was recorded and circulated via a Facebook group called "A-Team," which was reportedly used by Hasina to coordinate with leaders at the grassroots level. One of the group admins allegedly sent the audio clip to a local journalist in Gaibandha via WhatsApp, leading to its eventual publication in the media.

Tajul said the source, content, participants, and phone numbers involved in the call were all verified, and the accused never denied the authenticity of the conversation.

During the hearing, state-appointed defence counsel Md Amir Hossain argued that the allegations were "unfounded".

"If experts conducted a forensic test of the audio clip, they must come before the court and confirm that they signed and authenticated the report. Otherwise, how can we be sure of its authenticity?" he said.

The tribunal then heard submissions from senior High Court lawyer AY Masihuzzama, who said, "If someone is found prejudicing the administration of justice, it is your lordship who will decide what action to take."

In his final remarks, tribunal Chairman Justice Golam Mortuza said, "If the words of the accused create fear among victims, witnesses, prosecutors, or judges, especially when the accused is a former prime minister and leader of a major party, it qualifies as a clear threat and prejudice the cases."

He then passed the order, sentencing Hasina and Shakil.

After the verdict, lawyer Amir Hossain told journalists, "I'm not satisfied with the sentence and will take the next course of action after getting the order copy."

On April 30, the prosecution brought the matter before the tribunal, describing the conversation as an attempt to intimidate victims and witnesses in the ongoing trials.