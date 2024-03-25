I haven't celebrated my birthday since that distressing night: Faruque Ahmed

Faruque Ahmed a prominent figure in the television industry, is also a member of the popular theatre troupe Dhaka Theater and has portrayed numerous acclaimed roles in films. He achieved a milestone in his acting career with projects directed by Humayun Ahmed.

Today marks the birth anniversary of this artiste, who refuses to celebrate the day. Alongside sharing his reasoning behind it, he reminisced about the horrific experience of March 25, 1971, with The Daily Star.

"In 1971, we lived in the quarters because my father was a hostel superintendent. He worked as an English teacher. I was a sixth-grade student at Mohammadpur Govt Boys' School."

Remembering the beginning of that year, he shared that in January, the Pakistani Biharis caused trouble due to their inability to establish Urdu-medium schools as per their demands.

"Since the turmoil began nationwide, in the next few months, they would march outside the school compound with sticks late at night, creating a terrifying atmosphere. We would get scared and wonder what to do. Then my father decided to move to Kagojitola, Old Dhaka, as suggested by one of our cousins. At that time, people were helpless and moving to safe places."

He further shared, "On the night of March 25, my three siblings and I fell asleep after having dinner. We were able to sleep for about 30 minutes before everyone woke up to the sound of gunfire. We were so terrified that no one could sleep the whole night after that. The sound of bullets echoed in our ears for a long time. We saw distant fires burning. It was a terrifying situation! Our mother had made us hide under the bed. It's impossible to describe in words how helpless we felt that day."

On the morning of March 26, Faruque's family learned that the situation in Dhaka had worsened. Pakistani forces had indiscriminately attacked the people, and many Bengalis were killed. A curfew had been imposed for an hour in the morning, and his family was told to leave the place as soon as possible.

"A man came and told us to leave immediately. Given the opportunity, my father instructed me, my brothers, and one cousin to go to the village in Manikganj. Our village land is eroded by the river now. Although we started on March 26, it took us three days to reach there."

At that time, Faruk didn't even know his birthday was on March 25. "Celebrating birthdays wasn't a tradition followed in our family. That's why, I learned about my birthday many years later."

However, his in-laws celebrate his birthday very enthusiastically. Nevertheless, he made a decision a few years ago, that since March 25 is a night of massacre for Bangalis, and he personally experienced that terrifying night, he decided not to celebrate his birthday on such a day.

"I haven't celebrated my birthday since then. However, I express my love to those who wish me well," he concluded.