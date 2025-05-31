ICC has welcomed Faruque’s removal: Sports adviser

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has welcomed the removal of former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed, claimed Youth and Sports adviser Asif Mahmud.

"We have had proper communication with the ICC and the one who has now become the president (Aminul Islam Bulbul) has himself worked there for a long time," Asif Mahmud told reporters at the National Handball Stadium on Saturday.

"There is no communication gap from our side. And the ICC has welcomed it [the decision to remove Faruque and bring in Bulbul]. The ICC is not unaware of the current situation of Bangladesh cricket. From that point of view, it has also welcomed the new leadership," he added.

He has also clarified that the removal of Faruque Ahmed was driven by performance issues, not allegations of corruption.

"This is not some sort of punishment," Asif said. "We must judge based on performance, and that performance hasn't been satisfactory. Cricket is our main sport, and unfortunately, we've seen a steady decline. The BPL investigation committee report and the current state of cricket made it clear that a change was needed."

Faruque was removed from his position on Thursday evening after the National Sports Council (NSC) withdrew his nomination, effectively ending his directorship at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Former national captain Aminul Islam Bulbul, who had already agreed to take on the role, was nominated by the NSC in Faruque's place and subsequently appointed BCB president by the board on Friday afternoon.

"The government has the power to appoint two [Bangladesh Cricket Board] directors, and it has made changes there," Asif further informed.

"According to the BCB constitution, another new president has come. And many have spoken about the ICC ban in this regard."

Responding to Faruque's claim that he wasn't given a chance to defend himself, Asif noted, "I spoke to him personally. He couldn't answer some of the key questions. We tried to resolve the matter quietly, but when that failed, we had to take action."

Asif concluded by reiterating the goal: "Our focus is to improve cricket. This decision was made with that purpose in mind."