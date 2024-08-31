Sports adviser stresses on change in constitution of sports bodies

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Star's Sabbir Hossain, Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan, the Adviser for Youth and Sports to the Interim Government, has pointed out several issues he has had to encounter since being sworn in for the role on August 8. Asif explained his take on the current issues and the solutions he intends to provide. He said that the constitutions upon which the sports federations operate need to change to establish democratic practices and create a culture where accountability is paramount.