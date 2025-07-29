BCB eyes NCL T20 performers for World Cup push

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to hold the upcoming NCL T20 tournament in September-October window before the BPL players' draft. Last year the tournament saw many younger players get an opportunity to showcase their talent, and ahead of the T20 World Cup next year, it would be vital to remain on the lookout for talents.

Minhajul Abedin, BCB's head of programmes, believes that it would be ideal to approach the World Cup with a pool of 20 players. In that regard, he felt that the domestic T20 tournament would be a good gauge for performances.

The Tigers have won back-to-back T20I series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. When asked what process would be required to find additions or better options for the current side, Minhajul said: "It's difficult to say without the domestic T20 tournament taking place. If we can get some performers… since many players' performance was not up to the mark. If we get a few performers, we can build as they will have six months to prepare for the World Cup."

NCL T20 will be played from September 15 to October 4, BCB officials confirmed to The Daily Star. Three venues have been chosen and it is expected that sporting wickets will be on offer to better prepare players for major competitions. Meanwhile, proposals are being readied to add some variety and competitiveness to NCL's four-day first-class competition.

NCL four-day competition would begin from October 15 after the T20 tournament. This time, the tournament committee is thinking of including two foreign players -- a batter and a pacer -- in each side.

"From the technical committee, we will suggest this for the NCL longer-version," Minhajul told The Daily Star.

"We want the four-day competition to be more competitive and lively, which is why we will suggest these changes," he added, explaining why the NCL may see foreign players taking part for the first time.

There are, however, some predicaments to foreign players' availability during the October-November window as subcontinent players remain busy with their own domestic engagements during that time. BCL four-day competition is slated to begin in February next year and there is an ongoing discussion that a foreign team such as Sri Lanka 'A' or Afghanistan 'A' could play in the tournament as focus has shifted to improving the nature of domestic competitions across the board.

