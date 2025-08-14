BCB continuing 'all available legal remedies to recover outstanding dues' from Chittagong Kings

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said that it will be "continuing to take all available legal remedies to recover all outstanding dues" from S.Q. Sports Enterprise Ltd., owners of the Chittagong Kings franchise, relating to the first two editions of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in 2012 and 2013.



The Chittagong Kings franchise owe the board more than USD 3.78 million in unpaid dues, BCB revealed in a statement on Thursday.

The board said the company had "persistently breached" its financial and contractual obligations, failing to clear franchise fees, tax liabilities and payments to players and staff despite repeated reminders over the past 12 years.

The dispute led to the termination of the franchise's rights and a series of legal actions, including a Notice of Arbitration in 2013 and a Settlement Agreement in September 2024. The board claims S.Q. Sports failed to make any payment under that agreement, prompting BCB to terminate it last month and lodge an updated claim.

The original dues of USD 1.55 million have grown to USD 3.78 million with accumulated interest from 2012 to 2025, partly due to the depreciation of the taka against the US dollar. The board stressed that the company can no longer settle by paying the previously agreed BDT 3.5 crore.

BCB also alleged that S.Q. Sports has outstanding debts from the previous edition of the BPL, including unpaid amounts to players, coaches, hotels and vendors. The board said it continues to receive complaints from stakeholders and is pursuing "all available legal remedies" to recover the money.