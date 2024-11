BPL 2025 full fixtures: Dates, times, venues

The 11th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League will start on December 30, 2024 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Fortune Barishal will take on Durbar Rajshahi and Rangpur Riders will meet Dhaka Capitals in the opening day's fixtures.

The tournament, which will run until February 7 next year, will be held in three venues – Dhaka (Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur), Chattogram (Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium), and Sylhet (Sylhet International Cricket Stadium) -- and the matches will be telecast live on T Sports, Gazi TV, the T Sports App, and RabbitholeBd App.

**FRANCHISES: Fortune Barishal, Rangpur Riders, Khulna Tigers, Sylhet Strikers, Dhaka Capitals, Durbar Rajshahi and Chittagong Kings.

**There are reserve days for all knockout matches (Eliminator, Qualifiers, Final)

TIMING:

Day Match: Weekdays including Saturday from 1:30 pm to 4:50 pm and Friday—2:00 pm to 5:20 pm.

Night Match: Weekdays including Saturday from 6:30 pm to 9:50 pm and Friday-7:00 pm to 10:20 pm.

FIXTURES:

December 30: Barishal v Rajshahi, 1.30pm, Dhaka

Rangpur v Dhaka, 6.30pm, Dhaka

December 31: Khulna v Chittagong, 1.30pm, Dhaka

Sylhet v Rangpur, 6.30pm, Dhaka

January 02: Rajshahi v Dhaka, 1.30pm, Dhaka

Barishal v Rangpur, 6.30pm, Dhaka

January 03: Rajshahi v Chittagong, 2pm, Dhaka

Dhaka v Khulna, 7pm, Dhaka

January 06: Sylhet v Rangpur, 1.30pm, Sylhet

Barishal v Rajshahi, 6.30pm, Sylhet

January 07: Rangpur v Dhaka, 1.30pm, Sylhet

Barishal v Sylhet, 6.30pm, Sylhet

January 09: Barishal v Rangpur, 1.30pm, Sylhet

Dhaka v Chittagong, 6.30pm, Sylhet

January 10: Rajshahi v Khulna, 2pm, Sylhet

Dhaka v Sylhet, 7pm, Sylhet

January 12: Khulna v Sylhet, 1.30pm, Sylhet

Rajshahi v Dhaka, 6.30pm, Sylhet

January 13: Chittagong v Sylhet, 1.30pm, Sylhet

Rangpur v Khulna, 6.30pm, Sylhet

January 16: Barishal v Dhaka, 1.30pm, Chattogram

Khulna v Chittagong, 6.30pm, Chattogram

January 17: Rajshahi v Sylhet, 2pm, Chattogram

Rangpur v Chittagong, 7pm, Chattogram

January 19: Barishal v Chittagong, 1.30pm, Chattogram

Rajshahi v Khulna, 6.30pm, Chattogram

January 20: Dhaka v Sylhet, 1.30pm, Chattogram

Rajshahi v Chittagong, 6.30pm, Chattogram

January 22: Dhaka v Chittagong, 1.30pm, Chattogram

Barishal v Khulna, 6.30pm, Chattogram

January 23: Rajshahi v Rangpur, 1.30pm, Chattogram

Khulna v Sylhet, 6.30pm, Chattogram

January 26: Barishal v Sylhet, 1.30pm, Dhaka

Rajshahi v Rangpur, 6.30pm, Dhaka

January 27: Barishal v Khulna, 1.30pm, Dhaka

Rajshahi v Sylhet, 6.30pm, Dhaka

January 29: Rangpur v Chittagong, 1.30pm, Dhaka

Barishal v Dhaka, 6.30pm, Dhaka

January 30: Rangpur v Khulna, 1.30pm, Dhaka

Chittagong v Sylhet, 6.30pm, Dhaka

February 01: Dhaka v Khulna, 1.30pm, Dhaka

Barishal v Chittagong, 6.30pm, Dhaka

February 03: Eliminator, 1.30pm, Dhaka

First Qualifier, 6.30pm, Dhaka

February 05: Second Qualifier, 6.30pm, Dhaka

February 07: Final, 7pm, Dhaka