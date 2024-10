BPL 2025 Players Draft: Full squads

The draft for the 11th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League was completed on Monday as all seven teams had a busy day trying to sign their desired players to make the best possible side to clinch the tournament which starts on December 27.

All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain and batter Mominul Haque were two key players who got snubbed in the draft. Mosaddek captained Dhaka Dominators while Mominul went unpicked in the previous season.

Teams will still be able to sign players as direct signings.

Dhaka Capitals

Direct signings: Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzid Hasan Tamim

Foreign direct signings: Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Amir Hamza, Shahnawaz Dahani and Stephen Eskinazi

From the draft: Liton Das, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Mukidul Islam, Abu Jayed, Sabbir Rahman, Munim Shahriar, Asif Hasan, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Musfik Hasan (local), Saim Ayub and Amir Hamza Hotak (foreign)

Chittagong Kings

Direct signings: Shakib Al Hasan and Shoriful Islam

Foreign direct signings: Moeen Ali, Usman Khan, Haider Ali, Angelo Mathews, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Binura Fernando

From the draft: Shamim Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Khaled Ahmed, Aliss Al Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Naeem Islam, Maruf Mridha, Rahatul Ferdous Javed, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Marshall Ayub (local), Graham Clarke and Thomas O'Connell (foreign)

Durbar Rajshahi

Direct signing: Anamul Haque Bijoy

From the draft: Taskin Ahmed, Jishan Alam, Yasir Ali, Sabbir Hossen, Sanjamul Islam, SM Meherob Hasan, Akbar Ali, Hasan Murad, Md. Shafiul Islam, Mohor Sheikh (local), Saad Nasim and Lahiru Samarakoon (foreign)

Fortune Barishal

Direct signing: Towhid Hridoy

Retained players: Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim

Foreign direct signings: Kyle Mayers, Dawid Malan, Mohammad Nabi, Faheem Ashraf, Ali Mohammad, Jahandad Khan

From the draft: Mahmudullah, Tanvir Islam, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Ripon Mondol, Ebadot Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taijul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Ariful Islam (local), James Fuller, Pathum Nissanka and Nandre Burger (foreign)

Sylhet Strikers

Direct signing: Jaker Ali Anik

Retained players: Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Zakir Hasan

Foreign direct signings: Paul Stirling and George Munsey

From the draft: Rony Talukder, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Al-Amin Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Ruyel Miah, Ariful Haque, Nihaduzzaman, Nahidul Islam (local), Rahkeem Cornwall, Samiullah Shinwari and Reece Topley (foreign)

Khulna Tigers

Direct signing: Mehedi Hasan Miraz

Retention players: Afif Hossain and Nasum Ahmed

Foreign direct signing: Oshane Thomas

From the draft: Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Naim, Imrul Kayes, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Abu Hider Rony, Ziaur Rahman, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Mahmudul Hasan Joy (local), Mohammad Hasnain, Lewis Gregory and Mohammad Nawaz (foreign)

Rangpur Riders

Direct signing: Mohammad Saifuddin

Retention players: Nurul Hasan Sohan and Mahedi Hasan

Foreign direct signings: Alex Hales, Khushdil Shah, Allah Ghazanfar, Steven Taylor and Saurabh Netravalkar

From the draft: Nahid Rana, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Rakibul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Irfan Sukkur, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Tawfique Khan Tushar (local), Akif Javed and Curtis Campher (foreign).